Donald Trump loves the Iranian people so much that he has banished them from the United States

Donald Trump really wants you to think he cares about the Iranian people. Over the weekend, he even tweeted in Persian, telling the Iranians, “I’ve been with you since the start of my presidency, and my administration will continue to support you.” He added: “We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.”

Yes, Trump cares deeply about the Iranian people, and you can see it by the way he has banned them all from America – even those who just want to be reunited with their American spouse, or Iranian grandparents who want to visit to their American Iranian grandchildren for the first time. As the non-partisan US National Council of Iran said, “Trump’s Muslim ban has succeeded in separating American families and making the country less inclusive.”

Iran, a nation of over 80 million people, is the largest in terms of population of the five Muslim-majority countries on Trump’s Muslim ban (aka “travel ban”) which has been confirmed by five Conservatives from the Supreme Court in December 2017. Certainly, there is an exemption program that allows people from prohibited countries to apply for a visa to the United States, which seems reasonable at first glance. Such a derogation will be granted if a person can demonstrate that: (A) the refusal of entry would cause undue hardship for the foreigner; (B) the entry would not constitute a threat to the national security or the public security of the United States; and (C) entry would be in the national interest.

