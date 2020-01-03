Donald Trump killed Qassem Soleimani the man, but can he kill the myth?

Loading...

Friday morning before dawn, American forces killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. Soleimaini was an imposing figure in charge of Iran's often brutal tactics to maintain the country's political and ideological domination in the region. He was revered and defended by supporters of the Islamic regime in Iran and the Middle East.

Quds (sometimes spelled Qods) is the Arabic word for Jerusalem. Quds Force is responsible for all military guards operations in the Middle East and beyond. But Quds Force is not only a military force, it also determines Iranian diplomacy in the Middle East. General David Petraeus, former commander of the US forces, said he received a text message saying, "Dear General Petraeus, you should know that I, Ghasem Soleimani, am in control of Iran’s policy with regard to Iraq, Lebanon, Gaza and Afghanistan. And indeed, the Ambassador to Baghdad is a member of the Quds Force. The individual who will replace him is a member of the Quds Force. "

As commander of the Quds Force, Soleimani was responsible for organizing Iran’s proxies in the region. He organized the killing and wounding of hundreds of American soldiers in Iraq by Iranian agents. He organized and led Iraqi militias in fighting and defeating Sunni Daesh extremists (ISIS) in Iraq. Soleimani was also responsible for the murder of hundreds of thousands of Syrians by strengthening the brutal genocidal regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

In 2019, IranWire published an extensive series on the organization of the Islamic Republic's Revolutionary Guards and its generals and commanders. We are republishing the Soleimani profile here.

By Ehsan Mehrabi

On the eve of Operation Fath-al-Mobin in 1982, Commander Mohsen Rezaei instructed a young subordinate to raise a unit of Sar-Allah soldiers to Kerman for a major major offensive aimed at expelling the operation Iraqi army in Khuzestan province. The subordinate chosen for the mission was a 19-year-old former construction worker named Ghasem (Qassem) Soleimani.

Commander Hassan Bagheri, who was the first land force commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and who headed the guards' intelligence service, was skeptical of the decision, saying that the new forces led by a New inexperienced commander would not have the capacity to meet the requirements of such a key operation. Rezaei remained firm, however, arguing that Soleimani was more than up to the task. The unit would later become a battalion before finally becoming the 41st Guard Corps of Sar-Allah. Led exclusively by Ghasem Soleimani after its initial creation, his soldiers came from the provinces of Kerman, Sistan, Baluchistan and Hormuzgan.

According to Soleimani, his first mission was ordered by Hossein Kharazi, then commander of the 14th corps of Imam Hossein, to guard the flanks of the 14th body. Soleimani-friendly biographers have said that this first engagement was a resounding success, but some of his contemporaries were not as flattering towards his leadership during the campaign. In fact, the current Commander-in-Chief of the CGRI, Mohammad-Ali Jafari, wrote about this in his memoirs: "In February 1982, during the Fath-al-Mobin operation, the corps Hossein Kharazi was under pressure from two different sides because the Sar-Allah unit could not secure any of the flanks, which Soleimani's forces were responsible for protecting. "

This uncomfortable divergence between myth and reality did not prevent Soleimani from hailing Operation Fath-al-Mobin as its greatest success during the Iran-Iraq War. Although Soleimani participated in previous operations, notably Karbala 1 and 5, Valfajr 8, Tariq-al-Quds and Kheibar, it was Operation Fath al-Mobin who saw him for the first time play the role of commander.

Ghasem Soleimani was born in 1958 in the suburbs of the village of Qanat-e-Melk de Kerman. Before the revolution, he worked at the Kerman water treatment plant and then as a construction worker. He was a young athlete and a regular at the famous traditional gymnasiums in the city.

After the start of the Iran-Iraq War, Soleimani enlisted in the IRGC in 1980 and his first mission was to protect the airport and the Kerman fleet from Iraqi aerial bombardment. Months later, he was deployed to fight further west, where he took over his unit made up of many native Kerman compatriots. "I had a huge passion for military tactics and planning," Soleimani wrote years later in his memoirs. “I really wanted to go to battle and contribute to the war. This is why after being deployed for my first 15-day mission, I never returned home before the end of the war. "

A building mythology

Soleimani was not yet a public figure during the Iran-Iraq War, but subsequently, the CGRI's commander-in-chief Yahya Rahim-Safavi appointed him commander of the Quds Corps. At the same time, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Ahmed Kazemi were appointed commanders of the air and ground forces respectively. The three commanders were close friends and Soleimani would later show support for Ghalibaf by supporting him in the 2013 presidential election.

Soleimani's fame grew exponentially during the civil wars in Syria and Yemen, where he quickly became a mythical figure. The roots of this myth, both factual and fictitious, go back to these early days in the Sar-Allah Body. Anecdotes and legends of his travels run the gamut, especially in Iraq, with stories of him pretending to be an Iraqi soldier in order to partake in a unit meal or even start fighting. .

"Soleimani's fame grew exponentially during the civil wars in Syria and Yemen."

However, other more fantastic stories revolve around him, stealing vehicles and earning the nickname "thief of Toyota" from Radio Baghdad. But whatever the truth of the claims, Soleimani has always been well known for his charismatic personality among the officers of the CGRI, who are very interested in his speeches.

One of his favorite commanders was his own assistant to the 41st Sar-Allah Corps, Mir-Hosseini, whom Soleimani described: "When he appeared on the front line, his presence was soothing and everyone was Is felt assured. Mir-Hosseini was not only a man, but he was truly the Body itself. "

Although Soleimani is very loyal to Ayatollah Khamenei, as commander of the IRGC, he did not often delve into domestic politics. Unlike many other CGRI commanders, Soleimani was careful not to criticize Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsandjani, the former president and one of the architects of the Islamic Republic – but who also clashed with Khamenei towards the end of his life. Among the soldiers of Sar-Allah, there was a rumor that Soleimani had voted for Mohammad Khatami in the 1997 presidential election. However, Soleimani has in the past argued for the Basij to play a leading role in Iranian politics and criticized any contrary idea.

Hezbollah Links

Soleimani and his subordinates have previously worked closely on the financial and construction projects of Hossein Marashi, spokesperson for the Construction Executives Party and former governor of Kerman. Financial involvement has also spread to entities like Mahan Airline, which was later blacklisted by the United States due to its cooperation with the Quds Corps.

Soleimani's commentary on politics was most often found at the local level, where he had previously spoken out in favor of Kerman’s governor Ali Reza Razm Hosseini. But after the scandalous resignation of the governor following the revelation of his dual Canadian nationality, the media of the CGRI did their best to remove all traces of the prior support of Soleimani.

As commander of the Quds Corps, Soleimani was heavily involved with Hezbollah in Lebanon and other militant groups. Iranian state media has shown several photos of him alongside Jihad Mughniyah, the son of the notorious Hezbollah emad Mughniyah. Her daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, was also seen alongside Fatima Mughniyah, the daughter of Emad Mughniyah.

In recent years, Iran’s foreign policy in the region has grown deeper under the influence and control of the Quds Corps. Even a large part of the Iranian foreign policy elite, such as the Ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, are former commanders of the IRGC.

The IRGC tried to reshape the negative image of the organization by focusing on a propaganda campaign around the character and the myth of Soleimani, even going so far as to float his name in as a potential presidential candidate. But given his personality and history, the presidency is not something he aspired to – unless it was ordered by the Supreme Leader or others prominent personalities.

This article was first published in IranWire, a partner publication of The Daily Beast.

. (tagsToTranslate) Donald J. Trump (t) Iraq (t) Iran (t) Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (t) Qassem Soleimani