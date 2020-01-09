Loading...

The 30 stencil magazine with a picture of Hillary Clinton behind bars was just more “locked up” nonsense.

But what was deeply offensive on many levels about Donald Trump Jr.’s recent Instagram post was the long Templar cross painted on his assault rifle.

“… adding a little more fun to my AR,” he wrote.

This particular cross is the emblem of the crusades of a long time ago to defeat the Muslims of the Holy Land. Today’s Muslim terrorists seek to justify their attacks with the fiction that they are fighting with today’s crusaders. Osama bin Laden’s 1998 fatwa was entitled “Jews and Crusaders”.

The fact that the son and namesake of our president publishes a smiling photo of himself holding a weapon of war bearing this symbol adds credibility to the fiction of the crusaders of our enemies. He does so even as thousands of young Americans put themselves in danger, responding to a call to duty that no one in the Trump family seems to have ever heard.

Donald Jr. was 23 on September 11, the military age par excellence. But the attack on his city and his country did not send him to a recruiting post like thousands of his generation did.

As the nation went to war in Afghanistan and then in Iraq, he instead followed the family tradition, working in real estate while avoiding military service, making large sums while others gave their lives. Her sister Ivanka and brother Eric did the same when they got old enough not to serve.

Donald Jr. picked up a gun in 2004, but not to enter either of the conflicts in which other young Americans were killed or injured. He left for the 61st One-Shot Antelope Hunt in Wyoming, where no one could fight back.

The event began with a Shoshone buckskin chef and a ceremonial headdress blessing the lone ball awarded to each hunter. Donald Jr. was one of 13 participants out of 24 who managed to kill an animal by simply pulling the trigger.

“It was a really good time,” said One Shot Club president Scott Harnsberger.

Two Americans, aged 22 and 25, were killed that same day by an IED in Iraq. Three others, aged 35, 31 and 21, were killed in Afghanistan two days later, one by an IED, the other two by small arms fire. One of them was suddenly.

Donald Jr. has continued to shoot a number of more exotic creatures on other continents, most recently an endangered argal sheep in eastern Mongolia. He would not have used his impressive AR, but a shotgun equipped with a laser sight. He would not have obtained a license until after the murder.

In the meantime, Donald Jr. has published a book called Triggered, in which he says he visited Arlington National Cemetery with his father the day before the dedication.

“I rarely get emotional, if ever,” he says. “However, as we passed the rows of white tombstones, in the gravity of the moment, I had a deep idea of ​​the importance of the presidency and the love of our country. I have never been more proud of my father than when I watched him stand in front of the tomb, his hand on his heart, while the army bugler was playing “Taps”. “

His father having dodged the project three times. His father also disparaged a Gold Star mother and father who dared to criticize him during the campaign for violating the spirit of the United States Constitution. The parents are Muslim. Their son’s gravestone – marked not with a cross, but with a crescent and a star – was a short walk from where the bugle was playing:

“KHAN, HUMAYUN SAQIB MUAZZAM

US Army CPT

SEP 9, 1976 JUNE 8, 2004

BSM PURPLE HEART

OPERATION IRAKI FREEDOM. ”

BSM stands for Bronze Star Medal, which Khan received in recognition of his bravery by placing the safety of his soldiers before his own in the moments before his death by a suicide bomber.

Donald Jr.’s thoughts as recounted in his book prove that he is exactly his father’s son.

“At that time, I also thought about all the family attacks we had already suffered, and all the sacrifices we would have to make to help my father succeed – willingly giving up a huge part of our business of all the international activities of the agreements to avoid giving the impression that we are “taking advantage of the office”, in fact Trump Jr.

Khan was a Muslim who had gone to war, proving that we are not crusaders at war with Islam. He sacrificed more than the entire Trump clan dynasty in four generations. Many young Americans of all faiths are now sent to the Middle East, ready to do the same.

It’s on the orders of our president. And here is her older son on Instagram, brandishing a weapon like the one used for mass shooting after mass shooting here at home, stenciled with a symbol that plays on the lies of our enemies.

At least Donald Jr. hasn’t opted for another 39-hit magazine produced by the same company that does the one showing Hillary behind bars. This one also has a cross, but as a rescuer could carry.

“BOARDING INSTRUCTOR,” he says.

