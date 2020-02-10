Donald Trump Jr. on Newsmax TV: NH voters see Trump has delivered

Donaldmax Jr. of Newsmax TV admitted that Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Has the “enthusiasm” of voters among Democrats.

“The reality looks like Bernie is excited,” Trump Jr. said to Greg Kelly Reports ahead of Monday’s Southern New Hampshire University campaign event. “He has something like the Trump crowd of the left in 2016.”

But Trump Jr. said to Newsmax TV’s Emerald Robinson that it was too early to consider someone a Democratic leader.

“Now, at that time in 2016,” said Trump Jr., “they still said that Donald Trump has a 0% chance of winning, so I don’t want to make any predictions.”

Trump Jr. said that President Trump will be much stronger in New Hampshire than in 2016 because he “fulfilled” his promises.

“In 2016, my father was a politician like everyone else: promise that nobody expects that he can actually deliver,” said Trump Jr .. “Now he has actually done that.

“Checklist item after the checklist item was executed,” he added. “I think the people in New Hampshire are common sense people. They understand it. They see what he did and they will vote for him.”

