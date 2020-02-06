Donald Trump Jr. is wrong. The “Mom Jeans” from Mitt Romney is completely in trend

Donald Trump Jr. has some thoughts – well, a slight insult, directed against Mitt Romney – about “mom jeans”. Like so much about Don Jr. it was an embarrassing misfire.

After Romney announced that he would vote to convict Trump on charges of accusation – a mostly symbolic move that had little impact on the Republican-led Senate of Mitch McConnell – Trump placed Jr. It seemed to have been taken in the 80s or 90s, when the cut was popular for men and women. The caption read: “Mom Jeans, because you’re a kitty.”

His mockery of Romney naturally illuminates the infamous word that his father used while bragging about attacking women in the Access Hollywood tape. He also chose to feminize Romney as a form of insult. Trump Jr. could have referred to dad jeans, which Barack Obama often wore as president, but he decided to call him a girl instead. Good Junior!

Perhaps not surprising to a connoisseur of checkered button-ups – who seems to use a whole bottle of Gorilla Glue every morning to lean back his hair – the president’s son does not understand that the look has been cool again in the last six years.

Here comes Kendall Jenner, only this week in pure top and mom jeans! They have also been observed on Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Sienna Miller. The mother Jean came to the attention of the public in the late nineties, but it has been around since the fifties, without a name and without a joke by presidential offspring.

Trump Jr., 42, knows nothing about fashion, which can be illustrated by the fact that he proposed to his first wife, Vanessa, a ring that he received for free from a jeweler in the Short Hills shopping center in New Jersey. If he did understand trends, he would know that mother jeans have come a long way from the 2003 SNL sketch of Tina Fey, who allegedly coined the term.

These days, the look is both euphemistically sold (see: Everlane’s $ 78 Cheeky Straight Denim – a mother’s jeans if I ever saw one) and proud. Retailers such as Mango, ASOS and Madewell all use ‘Mom’ to market their high-waist, tapered-leg options. It makes sense that they would use the expression in their marketing because it is highly sought after. According to Google trends, California, Hawaii and suitably the state of Utah in Romney are the top three search regions.

I searched the Getty Image archives in an effort to take photos of Trump Jr. in the same style. Unfortunately, since childhood, the first son appears to have only been wearing suits and ties, combining the boss baby ensemble with an empty sparkle that makes him look like the worst nightmare of a babysitter.

He sometimes wears jeans, non-descriptive, such as sitting, looking as if he were hidden on a tree stump.

This is a short lesson and corrective for Don Jr. while he struggles to perfect his fashion singers. The first time I tried jeans for my mother, I immediately felt, unadulterated bliss, a consolation that I still need to recover from. Under the fluorescent lighting of a dusty Topshop dressing room, I stared into a dirty mirror and wondered how it was possible for my buttocks to look and feel so good. Did I actually wear denim or just a big hug?

I grew up in the age of low rise, the tighter the better skinny jeans that I wore for almost ten years. I risked a rash and exposed my lower back to the wind and rain for the sake of fashion. Not so long ago being stylish meant that we would put our body – or so much that would fit in – into a piece of clothing made for someone who was at least two sizes smaller.

Years later it is rigid to see Billie Eilish in shapeless cargo pants or Kaia Gerber in New Balance sneakers. Getting dressed no longer means risking life or limb to squish in area. The look has also changed – being a mother is no exception and parents can also be warm. (Have you seen J.Lo?)

“Jessica Simpson wore mother’s jeans back when it was an (unintended) feminist act, and before that, my flared pants and I greet her”

Blame #MeToo, the influence of VSCO girls, or sheer exhaustion with the state of the world. If we can’t stay under a duvet all day, we can at least dress like that. I chose to acknowledge the revival of mother jeans, which Fashionista dates from the 2014 version of Topshop, because the first time the regular fashion industry made women both comfortable and cute.

What we forget: Jessica Simpson has not endured intensive, unnecessary body shaming for weeks after performing high-waisted bell bottoms back for 2009. Is that completely relevant to mention in this story? Maybe not, but I refuse to leave it unwritten. Jessica wore mother jeans back when it was an (unintended) feminist act, and before that, my wide-flared pants and I greeted her.

So a word to Trump Jr. If, to quote the title of your book, you really want your insult to “trigger”, consider making better jokes. Your meme was not only misogynistic, it is also simply outdated. Momjeans is now a minute cool, so choose a new object of ridicule. Until then I am here, dressed in supporting denim.

.