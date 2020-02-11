Russian state media have enthusiastically welcomed the recent acquittal of the US Senate from President Donald J. Trump. After predicting this outcome for his trial, Russian experts and state media experts expect favorable side effects for the Kremlin because Trump is more Trump and more Russia’s Trump than ever.

Dmitry Kiselyov, the host of Russia’s most popular Sunday news program Vesti Nedeli, said: “Democrats are raging openly, but while licking their wounds, Trump can now objectively pursue a more positive course of action against Russia – just like him planned all the while while being elected for the first term. ”

The recent invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Trump to attend Victory Day festivities in Moscow this spring is intended to take the American president deeper and deeper into the kremlin. Appeared on Sunday evening With Vladimir Soloviev, politician Sergey Stankevich said: “Donald Trump must come to Moscow in May, without a doubt. He is required to be here. “

Expectant concessions from Trump, the Russian state media are playing along with his agenda, attacking the Democrats, the whistleblower in Ukraine and witnessing accusation. Vesti Nedeli described the expulsion of the Vindman brothers as Trump “arranging the scores” against those who dared to speak to him. It repeated a previously invalidated conspiracy theory claiming that Yevgeny Vindman had been assigned to review the book manuscript of former national security adviser John Bolton before “leaking the design to the press.”

“Trump couldn’t show off (Joe) Biden’s head, so he held up The Washington Post instead.”

– Dmitry Egorchenkov, director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Predictions

Pundits in Vladimir Soloviev’s show seemed practically dizzy about Trump’s acquittal and the retaliation attack that followed. “Trump pulled out a machine gun and started clearing everyone who ever said a bad word about him,” shouted Dmitry Egorchenkov, director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Predictions, “because he is now a superhero in his mythologized world.”

Egorchenkov compared the copy of The Washington Post that Trump told the world to see “before the severed head of his dead enemy.” He couldn’t show off (Joe) Biden’s head, so he held up The Washington Post instead. “(He also held up other newspapers, including USA Today, but the Post was the top prize.)

Russian experts previously expected that the reset in US relations with Russia should wait until Trump’s second term of office. But Egorchenkov was of the opinion that in his mind Trump already won re-election, and that is why the new ambassador to the Russian Federation, John J. Sullivan, arrived with a mandate to improve relations with Russia.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin created an opening for mutual cooperation when, during his annual State-of-the-nation speech, he proposed that the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, China, Russia, Great Britain and France – start coming together “to prevent global conflicts.”

Egorchenkov described the initiative as “ingenious” because this move would allow Trump to normalize relations with Russia under the guise of the pursuit of world peace.

“Is America ready?”

– Rossiya-1 host Artyom Sheynin

Russian experts believe that advancing with such a concept would require an empty slate approach calling for the lifting of Western sanctions against the Russian Federation imposed after Putin seized and annexed Crimea, supported a 14,000-year separatist war killed people in Eastern Ukraine, worked to disrupt the 2016 US elections and tilt it in favor of Trump. Russia was also caught in 2018 poisoning and almost killing Britain’s former intelligence officer Sergei Skripal.

TV presenter Soloviev suggested that Trump could “demonstrate goodwill” by immediately restoring the status of the closed Russian consulate and diplomatic annexes, after closing the assassination attempt in the UK and lifting US sanctions against Russia.

Dmitry Egorchenkov predicted that Trump would immediately accept Putin’s offer because he would make this decision “without the pressure of the Democratic party” and free from the influence of “100 to 150 recently fired members of the National Security Council.”

On another cheerful note, political scientist Dmitry Evstafiev argued that “Trump might be occupied with McCarthyism, which will be the first step in self-destruction of the American system.” He predicted the disintegration of existing political institutions in the United States, prompted by Trump’s outright rejection of dichotomy, which will be replaced by the authoritarian system he seeks to create.

Evstafiev wondered about the 97 percent GOP votes that were cast for Trump in Iowa and pointed out that these votes symbolize the hollowing out of the Republican party, without viable candidates who could follow in Trump’s footsteps.

The host, Soloviev, agreed: “Except his daughter, Ivanka.” Evstafiev agreed and suggested that the Trump presidency is currently moving into the realm of authoritarian, clan-like regimes: “They keep telling us that it is impossible in the United States, but now we find out ourselves.”

The historian Anne Applebaum, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, noted last week after a visit to Venezuela: ‘From Caracas I have observed the final of the accusation trial, the latest state of Romney, the dismissal of officials. All around me people nodded tiredly: Yes, they said, we’ve seen this before … Venezuela is not the US, Trump is not a Bolivarian socialist like (the late Hugo) Chavez, of course everything is different, “she said.” But it’s amazing how familiar Trump’s behavior seemed to people who had experienced the decline of their own democracy. “

“All the elements were there,” Applebaum wrote: “The strong man who made people laugh, who seemed authentic,” different “, the call to fear and anger, and the hatred of” elites. “Also the fact that everyone saw “What happened and described it in real time. Brilliant academics, excellent journalists – they all knew that dictatorship was spreading, that Chavez’s personal power was growing. But they couldn’t stop it.”

The Kremlin would undoubtedly benefit from America becoming an authoritarian regime, with no restrictions on constitutional control and balance, far removed from defending human rights or promoting democratic values.

“Trump forever,” roared the Russian state television Rossiya-1 host Artyom Sheynin. He sarcastically asked an American expert: “Is America ready?”

