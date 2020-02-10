Donald Trump insists that his viral fake brown fails to be photoshopped

Hmmm.

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes that never fail to make us the standard.

There was a time when he said he should get a Nobel Prize because he denied knowing Prince Andrew despite the countless photos to the contrary, his divisions over the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and of course his thoughts about Megxit.

Yes really.

This week, however, it was a picture of Donald Trump that got the world talking because an image of the unevenly tanned president who returned to the White House from North Carolina was circulating on Twitter.

@realDonaldTrump returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon on the southern lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ

– White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) 7 February 2020

After the viral fake failed, Donald Trump colored a statement to comment.

“More fake news,” he insisted. “This was clearly photo-shoped, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Everything to humiliate! “

Here is an official Reuters photo and they do not allow photoshop or retouching. The person who circulates has probably pushed the saturation a little bit, but is pretty accurate. pic.twitter.com/EWTKYEjhGs

– Chris Sorensen (@sorensen_chris) 8 February 2020

However, users quickly put him in place, with one Twitter user, Chris Sorensen, who placed the photo next to the caption:

“Here is an official Reuters photo and they do not allow photoshop or retouch. The person in circulation has probably pushed the saturation a little bit, but is pretty accurate. “

Well, that’s that.