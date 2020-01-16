Donald Trump has just been memorized for creating a perfect impeachment tweet

Donald Trump has chirped through his impeachment process, and it seems that after months of discussion and testimony, the whole ordeal is slowly starting to set in for him.

On Thursday afternoon, Trump tweeted: “I WAS JUST REGISTERING TO MAKE A PERFECT TELEPHONE CALL!” This happened shortly after the Senate issued a subpoena to Trump that he had to respond in writing to the impeachment charge by Saturday evening.

I was only attacked for making a perfect phone call!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2020

The idea that a president will be charged is really not funny, but something about the formatting of this all-caps tweet and the repetition of this call that the President of Ukraine is “perfect” definitely sends the tired people of Twitter ,

Within minutes of Trump announcing that he was “just charged” for his “perfect phone call,” Twitter was flooded with memes.

Even Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Trump’s screaming, saying the tweet had “very strong” mom, yelling at my teacher to increase the energy in my class. “It is not wrong!

This is how children sound with silver spoons that are never held accountable for anything.

AKA very strong “Mom, shout at my teacher to improve my grade” Energy https://t.co/5Qz0sCt0FX

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC), January 16, 2020

For the rest of this impeachment process, everyone should feel free to tweet whatever they are doing in all caps. We are there now.

For example, I am currently submitting this perfect article!