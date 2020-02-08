Donald Trump fires two officials who testified at the impeachment hearing

President Donald Trump removed two officials from their roles after testifying against him during his impeachment process.

The US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, who made some of the worst statements during the impeachment process, made a statement Friday that he was recalled from his post.

Mr. Sondland, an affluent hotelier in Oregon, was a political donor to Trump before he was appointed ambassador by the president.

Mr Sondland informed the November House impeachment investigation that the President was seeking “consideration” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Just hours after Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the White House’s top expert on Ukraine, was escorted by the National Security Council (NSC) on Friday, his lawyer David Pressman said.

Lieutenant Colonel Vindman informed the impeachment investigation that Mr. Trump made an inappropriate request to President Zelenskiy during a phone call in July.

“I couldn’t believe what I heard,” he said about the call, calling the conversation inappropriate.

Pressman said of Lieutenant Colonel Vindman’s removal from the NSC: “There is no question in an American’s mind why this man’s job is over and why this country now has one soldier less to serve in the White House.

“LTC Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth.”

The lawyer added that “the most powerful man in the world – carried by the quiet, supple and complicit” – decided to “take revenge on his client”.

During the phone call, Mr. Trump asked Mr. Zelenskiy to investigate his democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The president was acquitted this week with a Senate vote controlled by other Republicans.

The upper house rejected both allegations – abuse of power and obstruction of the judiciary.

When asked by journalists how he would repay those who had spoken out against him, the president replied, “You will see.”

Reporting by IRN

Main image: US President Donald Trump speaks to the media when he leaves the White House yesterday for a day trip to Charlotte, Washington DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch / UPI