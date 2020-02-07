Donald Trump celebrates acquittal with angry spray

United States President Donald Trump celebrated his impeachment impeachment in a revealing, caustic speech based on the pomp of the White House to underline the fact that he remains in office.

Trump went down a red carpet in the White House on Thursday and celebrated a standing ovation from numerous Republican lawmakers, government officials and conservative media representatives.

https://t.co/KwC2zrtJxQ

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2020

The president reiterated old grievances and accused the Democrats of making a “corrupt” effort in a speech lasting more than an hour to undermine his presidency.

“I’ve done things wrong in my life, I admit … but that’s the bottom line,” Trump said, holding up a copy of the Washington Post entitled “Trump Acquitted.”

The Republican president then gave the newspaper to his wife Melania and said they might frame it.

He spoke without a teleprompter, referring to the 22-month investigation by former U.S. Special Advisor Robert Mueller into the potential contacts of his campaign with Russia during the 2016 campaign using obscenity.

“It was all bull ** t,” he said.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted on Wednesday to acquit Mr. Trump on charges of the House of Representatives led by the Democrats. It is the third time in US history that a president has been charged.

The acquittal was Trump’s biggest ever victory over his Democratic congressional opponents in Congress who attacked the Senate Republicans for refusing to call witnesses or seek new evidence for the trial.

On Thursday, Mr Trump, strongly supported by evangelical Christians and conservative Catholics, accused some of his opponents of relying on their religious beliefs during the impeachment battle.

Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, a Catholic who launched the impeachment investigation in September, said in December that she didn’t hate Trump and prayed for him.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, a Mormon, cited his religious belief when he voted on Wednesday to convict Trump for abuse of power.

Romney was the only Republican to vote for a conviction. No democrat voted for the acquittal.

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs as a justification for knowing that something is wrong. I also don’t like people who say” I pray for you “when they know that this is not the case”, Trump said at the annual National Prayer Breakfast.

In his remarks at the White House, he referred again to the topic: “I doubt that she (Pelosi) prays at all.”

Ms. Pelosi had said that Mr. Trump’s comments at the prayer breakfast were inappropriate.

“He talks about things he knows little about – faith and prayer,” she told a press conference.