Donald the insult president “Mini Mike” Bloomberg and both men look small

“Very few. I just think of few.”

Someone tells long stories again. In three tweets and again in his pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Sunday, Donald Trump focused on “Mini Mike” Bloomberg, attacking the candidate whose wealth the Donalds dwarfs just before the two clashing ads during will broadcast the game itself Sunday evening.

“He wants a box for the debates,” said Trump, during the pre-recorded interview at his Mar-a-Lago hotel in Florida. “Why would he be entitled to that? Really. Does this mean that everyone gets a box? “

First of all, there is no evidence that this is true, as so much as Trump says. But the attacks are a sign that Trump Bloomberg – a realistic billionaire worth $ 61 billion, according to Forbes, with $ 7.6 billion, or three times the total value of Trump, as he was preparing to launch his campaign in October – as a legitimate threat to his ego and to his electoral opportunities.

It is not news that Trump likes to give nicknames and has a talent to hit people where it hurts. As “Liddle” Bob Corker and “Lil” Marco can confirm, a diminutive (or, let’s be honest, because Trump is 6’3 “, this also works for people of medium height; Napoleon was not actually” short “for his day), Trump is not above a few low beats.

In our increasingly politically correct world, mocking someone’s height can be one of the last places where you can ignore the value of a person in polite society based on their unchanging characteristics.

Not that Trump cares about a polite society, but this bias is deeply rooted in many of us. We “look up” at our heroes. We “look down” at those who disappoint. When we admire someone, we put ‘this on a pedestal’ (which explains why Trump is opposed to Bloomberg coming on the box). If someone is not entirely good enough, we say they “do not measure”. People like to get high; nobody wants to feel low.

I stop before I sound too much like George Carlin.

Okay, another tribute to Carlin … Although I’m against Orwellian euphemisms, forcing people on the street to refer to them as a “person-hole cover,” there’s no lobby that controls our language to help the world’s Mike Bloombergs .

Indeed, it seems that a man never stands as long as when he bends over to kick a short guy in the ass.

Do not believe me? Why does the taller candidate almost always win the presidency? Why do taller people earn more money? In dating apps (I am told) women can exclude dating men who are not of a certain height (although they probably could not or did not want to choose to exclude people of a certain race). I don’t think they want to pull the short end of the stick?

If you haven’t guessed it yet, this is really about masculinity. This is about questioning a man’s masculinity.

Donald Trump has practically made our politics less civilized and more basic. We are now more like a tribe that selects the best warrior than a sophisticated society that chooses the wisest soul to guide us.

The attack should not have surprised the 5’7 “Bloomberg, who has been joking for years about the obstacles to presidency as” a short Jewish billionaire from New York. “

Bloomberg knows that paying attention to his height is really about making what an intellectual decision should be, and putting it down in a penis measurement contest. That is what Trump did to our politics.

In the end, that probably won’t work for Bloomberg, whose campaign shot back by calling Trump “a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”

That didn’t work out when Rubio tried it, and I don’t think it will work this time either. If the question becomes “Who is the bigger dick?”, You simply cannot compete. Here, Donald Trump is alone in a class.

.