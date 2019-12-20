Donald Glover joins Andrew Yang's 2020 campaign as a creative advisor

Loading...

After yesterday promoting his support for the 2020 presidential candidate with a fundraiser, Donald Glover officially signed up for the Yang campaign as a "creative advisor," according to The Hill. During the pop-up, Glover sold collaborative merch from a store in LA's Fairfax district, with all the proceeds helping to finance Yang's Longshot campaign. The merch contained hats, posters, and sweatshirts.

Yang's campaign – whose followers affectionately call themselves the Yang Gang – could use the increased visibility. As Hasan Minhaj noted in his Netflix show Patriot Act, Yang is such a dark horse at the moment that news anchors only mispronounce his name on live television every six months and had less time for democratic debate on television than any other candidate. However, its platform seems to appeal to young people: Yang is, among other things, a supporter of a universal basic income that can become a key to the survival of the economy as more and more industries take over the automation of work. Yang's proposal of $ 1,000 a month for all American adults may seem attractive to young voters facing an increasingly competitive job market that will only worsen if jobs are eliminated by machines.

That said, they'd be dressed if they knew about it, and Donald Glover is likely to come into play. Given that his song "This Is America" ​​became a viral phenomenon and led Disney to the Baby Yoda discovery breakout, he was sure he knew how to get people to talk. Perhaps Yang hopes that it will be enough to get people to talk about him and win him over to the democratic candidacy.

