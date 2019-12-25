Don Panoz predicted the future of endurance racing with a V8 Esperante hybrid that he called "Sparky"

Loading...

Image: Panoz

1998 was before endurance racing became a mileage game. This was before the assault with Audi diesel engine in the 2000s. At that time, Mercedes, Mclaren and Porsche were dueling with wide and low center engine machines. But Dr. Don Panoz was not known for following the group. He tried something new, and although it didn't work at that time, it would prove to be the future of WEC.

At that time, hybrid technology was far from ubiquitous. The only hybrid cars on the market were the original Toyota Prius and the Audi A4 duo of extremely limited production (a story for another day). To assemble a car with an electric impulse in the competition, Panoz could not go to a large manufacturer. He had to go to Zytek Motorsport, electric power and racing nerds that had the tools he needed to carry out his great idea.

The result was a version of Dr. Panoz's GTR-1 Esperant that could shake your six-liter V8 from an electric motor on the rear axle to help with the acceleration. Regenerative braking was used to charge custom tubular batteries, which weighed approximately 350 pounds. The result was a car that could spend less time at fuel stops while retaining and reusing braking energy, which until then was totally wasted by the rest of the competition.

Panoz was excited about the car. He called it "Sparky" (although the car was officially called the Esperante GTR-1 Q9 hybrid) and covered it with his iridescent signature paint with completely radial yellow stripes on the side to show everyone how special it was underneath. But while it looked good, it took a while for the car to show everyone what it was capable of.

The car qualified for Le Mans in 1998, but did not do well enough to achieve it. Panoz assumes that the mistake that condemned the car was not to remove the batteries to lower the weight of the car as it did with its qualifiers. Apparently, the car could not take full advantage of the full battery in the short series, leaving the car with hundreds of pounds of deadweight to slow it down.

Panoz's car would eventually reach Petit Le Mans that year where he would win his class, demonstrating to the world that the hybrid power not only had a place in endurance racing, but could actually succeed in challenging more traditional engineering inputs. .

Although the car was successful, Dr. Panoz's attempts to sell the technology to the largest equipment and manufacturers did not get anywhere. The upstart with his new hybrid cars with purple front engine could not attract the attention of the great despite his good faith.

Since then, hybrid technology has exploded in endurance races (in addition to the production car market). Audi, Porsche and Toyota owe their recent dominance in LMP1 races to technology, and it will be the default setting in the next WEC Hypercar class that starts this year. Although they did not listen to the good doctor when he came in 1998, they eventually did so even if the doctor was not invited for the trip. However, all right, your attention was elsewhere.

Don Panoz passed away last year at the age of 83. Although its hybrid never reached Le Mans, it is just another testimony of its tremendous impact on motoring and the automotive industry. Not all the projects he assumed would be successful, and many did not receive the resources and attention they needed from the right people to take off properly, but the man drove the automotive world with creativity and determination, and if the C-smas Group was a party that taught values, those would be them.

