Don crowns The Sun’s Pub of the Year after refusing to turn his back on old visitors during virus locking – The Scottish Sun

40,000 pubs in BRITAIN are locked and may have to be closed until Christmas. However, if the action lasts that long, it is feared that two thirds will never be reopened.

Despite the uncertainty, many licensees do all they can to help vulnerable repeat customers through the Covid crisis.

D-Day veteran, Tommy Trotter, 99, who suffers from dementia, can still get his daily lunch and pints thanks to Don bar. Credit: News and Images of the North

The winner of The Sun Pub of the Year, Don’s bar, is a savior to many military veterans.

And even now when locked, the landlady, Julie Cooper, refuses to turn her back on her elderly parents.

When the boozer closed its doors a few weeks ago, D-Day veteran Tommy Trotter, 99, suffering from dementia, still appeared the next day – and every day since.

So Julie, 55, let her sit in the chair that she sat in every day for eight years while she made him lunch and beer – making sure to keep a social distance.

Don bar is a lifesaver for many military veterans – and the winner of Sun Pub The Year Credit: North News and Pictures

Julie’s homeowner visits regular visitors to their home to take them to eat and shop, and chats online until dawn with others to accompany them. Credit: Northern News and Images

Two thirds may be closed

PUBS has been praised for the way they unite for the local community.

Don O’Flanaghan, from Pub Aid, who highlights good landlords, said: “Many licensees put people above profit, even though they themselves face great uncertainty.

“A new survey shows that if the industry had to lock in six months, two-thirds of the pubs would not survive.

“High Street and our village would be a much poorer place without pubs.

“We hope that when restrictions are lifted, customers will support landlords who help their local communities during the crisis.”

He visits other regular visitors in their homes to take them to eat and shop, and chat online until early morning with others to accompany them.

Julie opened her pub in Stockton-on-Tees, Co. Durham, eight years ago and decorated it with military memorabilia.

The veterans immediately considered Don’s War Memorial Bar as their second home.

Julie said, “The night we closed because it was locked was one of the most emotional in my life.

“People came from far away to say goodbye and I spent that night in a flood of tears.

The Heathcock, Cardiff

Beer taps may not move, but staff at The Heathcock village pub are still churning out delicious food and fun quizzes to keep locals active.

Gastro pubs in Llandaff, near Cardiff, rely on local lamb and beef suppliers – who face bankruptcy when orders dry – so decide to collect boxes of meat to bring to customers.

Manager Guy Ennever, 30, said: “We must keep the money flowing. This gives us income and keeps farmers alive. “

Guy also runs online pub quizzes.

He said: “Amazing, everyone can meet each other and we have the same banter as happened at the bar.

“The government has been very supportive but the funds will not last forever.

“If we can’t reopen as a pub then we might have to consider becoming a license shop or grocery store.”

Regular Jeff Morgan, 59, added: “This pub does a good job of keeping everyone connected.

“The British Pub has been around for hundreds of years.

“Coronavirus will not stop the tradition of meeting friends there to drink when this is over.”

“But the next day Tommy arrived at the door because that’s what he did every day for eight years.

“He sat there for five hours in pajamas a few days ago, happily looking around at all the military memorabilia on the wall.

“Isolation is difficult for everyone but for some veterans I am very difficult to overcome.

“And now that the bar has closed, they have lost their lives.

Eccleston Arms, St Helens, Lancs

WHEN the lock was locked, Andrew Mikhail decided to use his pub to help the community – and had even comedian Johnny Vegas as one of his volunteer teams.

Andrew turned The Eccleston Arms into a store for NHS staff and key workers, offering food at low prices, and making food for vulnerable repeat customers.

Comedian Johnny has delivered this food package to give many people a welcome surprise when they open the door.

Andrew, 46 said, “My father is a doctor, I know how difficult these people work.

“I rarely see him as a child because he does a lot of things for others, so I want to help NHS staff now.

“It’s about giving back. I have staff here that I pay for, and with all this happening not many people come in, even though we do takeaways.

“As a way of giving back to the people who have always supported me, I think they can come here, buy what they need and the money is used to look after my staff.

“The community helped me, now I help the community back. That’s about all of it. “

“I couldn’t leave them so I arrived at 4 am chatting and answering messages online so they have someone to talk to.

“I will eat and shop for them, anything that will see them through this terrible time.”

But while Julie works hard to help others, she runs out of her own money.

The £ 10,000 grant it receives will be eaten with rent and bills in a few months.

The pub is also in the process of moving to a new place, so in June Julie will be burdened with two sets of rent and a bill to pay.

The veterans consider the Don War Memorial Bar, which is decorated with military memorabilia, as a second home. Credit: Evening Gazette

More acts of kindness

HUNDREDS of pubs also do what they can to help others:

Old Abbey Taphouse, Manchester, has launched a community radio station where locals can make their own shows. They have also launched a free hot food service and provided a vegetable box.

Brick Maker, Newton Solney, Derbys, allows one customer to fill a container with beer or real fruit juice at once.

Crosswells in Langley, West Mids, sells Sunday takeaway roasts for less than £ 6.

The Angel & Crown, Richmond, Southwest London, serves 30 hot meals every day for the homeless.

Antelope in Surbiton, South West London, makes 200 times a day for vulnerable repeat customers.

Furloughed manager Cee-Jay Williams, from Junction Tap in Woking, Surrey, made clips for PPE masks for NHS staff.

The Orange Tree in Baldock, Herts, has become a community shop that sells food, fruit and vegetables. Priority is given to key workers, who can order goods to be collected.

He said: “My veterans are my main concern but I am also very worried for my own future.

“So many businesses can’t get through this and all I can do is hope and pray, for the people who rely on us, for Don Bar to survive.

“We have to keep going, there are lots of livelihoods at stake.”

