Domino's Pizza Driver stunned to get $ 2,020 tip for $ 22 order

A Pennsylvania college student who works as a domino pizza delivery driver to make ends meet had the surprise of his life last month when he tip-paid more than he normally earned through weeks of work.

YouTube Star Tips Dominos Delivery Driver Big

Nyles Harris, a student at Northampton Community College, was working on a typical shift serving pizzas in the small town of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania when he was tipped $ 2,020 by YouTube vlogger Gabi DeMartino, reports Fox News.

It turns out that there is a trend in the YouTube world in which social media influencers themselves are doing something generous for others. How to surprise a waiter or delivery agent with a massive tip!

“I didn’t really believe it until I got back to my car,” Harris said. He added that he was grateful that his boss had allowed him to keep the tip. The young man said he was determined to use the tip wisely.

Student reveals how he used the tip money

“I used it to pay off some debts, pay some bills, and had to give some to my mother,” Harris said.

Harris’ mother was more than pleased with her son’s generosity. “She hugged me and all sorts of things and she said,” Why would you do that for me? “And I said,” You know I have you. “

It really pays off now! Good to this young man.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest TellMeNow Lifestyle + Entertainment information. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

RELATED: Watch what commuters do when a woman falls on subway tracks as she approaches the train

In the video, YouTube celebrity Gabi DeMartino, who has 3.12 million subscribers, shows her viewers the receipt for the pizza. It was clarified that the fee to order their pizza was only $ 22.21.

The response of the Domino pizza delivery boy to the tip is invaluable. Nyles Harris keeps repeating “To be honest?!” Before giving DeMartino a hug.

DeMartino then said that she was inspired to tip Harris through a similar post she had seen on Facebook. The post suggested leaving a $ 2,020 tip in honor of 2020.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDhJEixhWn0 [/ embed]

DeMartino added that she just wanted to do something nice for a stranger to “give something back”.

It is always a wonderful thing to see someone with celebrities giving something back to their local community.

RELATED: Two children found a wallet in a driveway

YouTube users respond

The video of the moment quickly went viral and has been viewed over 400,000 times.

“It’s such a selfless thing. We need more people like Gabby to give something back,” commented a social media user, adding, “Things like that make me so happy and he seemed so happy.”

These days, we are often swamped with all the negativity that social media brings to the world. It’s nice to see something like this and to be reminded that social media actually has many positive aspects and can be used to help others and make people happy.