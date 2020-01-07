Domino served pizzas over a $ 3 million lawsuit over $ 5

Loading...

An earlier investigation by The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald claimed that many franchisees were instead forced to survive, including underpaid workers and other forms of exploitation. In 2018, the Fair Work Ombudsman completed a two-year investigation of the company and found that the company’s franchisees continued to have systemic problems. In response, Domino Operations 360 launched to identify problems within its 800-store branch network.

The franchisee also claims that the company has imposed an “unreasonably high” premium on the food supply franchises to be acquired by Domino, an increase of 18 percent.

Domino’s was sued by a Perth-based franchisee for claims that he had been misled, for $ 3 million

According to White, Domino has also prevented franchisees from procuring goods elsewhere.

In addition to his price disputes, Mr. White also contradicts the domino “fortress” strategy, in which the company realigns existing delivery limits to make room for a new business in an area that is already served.

When renewing his franchise contract for his Balcatta store in north Perth, White was told that the delivery area would be split, and claimed that Domino had told him that the new region was “ideal for a domino store.”

He claims the company has announced that both its existing and new businesses will generate $ 30,000 a week in sales based on the number of homes in each region. Based on this information, Mr. White spent $ 620,000 to open a new store in the region.

However, operating the new business resulted in a decrease in profits in Mr. White’s other two businesses. He sold the franchise contract for the new business last year to make up for losses.

The franchisee claims losses, injuries, and damages, including anxiety and depression, of approximately $ 3 million.

Mr. White’s claims are similar to Domino’s franchisee Tim Yervantian, who sued the pizza giant in 2018 for $ 6.1 million before settling for an undisclosed sum last year.

In a statement to the market after it closed on Monday, Domino said it was “disappointed but not surprised” by Mr. White’s legal action, acknowledging that the dispute had been going on for some time, and dismissed his allegations ,

Domino’s managing director, Don Meij, previously praised Mr. White as “great capital”.

Photo credit: Paul Harris

“While [Domino’s] is disappointed that the franchisee has chosen this process, [Domino’s] considers the franchisee’s claims to be unfounded, and it is important that we do justice to our investors and the franchisee network to defend the claims,” ​​the company said.

Although this is the second case of this kind in so many years, the company did not expect the claims to be financially significant. Domino’s shares rose 3.2 percent to $ 55.55 on Tuesday.

Don Meij, the managing director of Domino, had previously praised White as “great capital” and pointed out in a 2015 Facebook post that the franchisee had previously been named Domino’s South Pacific Manager of the Year.

Mr. White is represented by Peter Snelgar from CJM Lawyers, who also represented Mr. Yervantian.

Dominic Powell writes about retail for Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

