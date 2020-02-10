Domino Kirke pregnant, expecting first child with husband Penn Badgley

Happy news for Domino Kirke and husband Penn Badgley.

The singer-doula announced on Monday that she is pregnant after two devastating miscarriages.

“On the road again,” Kirke [36] wrote an Instagram photo of her baby bump. “Pregnancy after loss is something completely different. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started accepting the fact that I was done. As a birth guard, I have seen and heard it all. It takes everything to lovingly release me from the losses for which I have been present and to be in my own experience. “

It will be the second child for Kirke, who has a 10-year-old son with musician ex Morgan O’Kane and the first for “You” star Badgley.

Kirke, whose sisters are “Girls” star Jemima and “Mozart in the Jungle” actress Lola, met Badgley, 33, in 2014. They married three years later in an intimate ceremony in a Brooklyn courthouse and celebrated with a reception in Brooklyn restaurant Maison Mei. A few months later the newlyweds had a large outdoor reception in upstate New York, which was attended by celebrities such as Debra Messing, Zac Posen and Mariska Hargitay.

In 2012, Kirke co-founded Carla House, doula, which offers birth and postpartum services.

Amy Schumer was a client and raved about Kirke after the birth of her son Gene last year.

“What she did was that me and Chris felt completely safe and supported during my pregnancy and the birth process,” Schumer wrote on Instagram.

