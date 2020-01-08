Dominion fires an oil field worker after saving 50 water birds

Loading...

One of the ducks that Roich has rescued over the years warms up in the cabin of his pickup after being cleaned of contaminants from an oilfield sewage pit. (Adam Roich)

January 7, 2020 by Angus M. Thuermer Jr., WyoFile

Dominion Energy fired an oil field worker in Rock Springs after the employee rescued an estimated 50 water birds from sewage ponds.

Adam Roich said he was saved because of the many water birds in the past five years after they landed in polluted ponds at his construction site about 50 miles south of Rock Springs. He would take the oil-smeared birds to a company facility, wash them with Dawn’s household soap, warm them in his truck, and then release them on clean water, he told WyoFile in an interview.

“I was fired a few days before Christmas because I had saved these guys over the years,” he recently posted on Facebook about many photos of his bird patients. “I only did what I thought was right.”

Dominion quit Roich on December 19 due to a violation of company policies, according to a letter received from WyoFile. His dismissal followed an internal investigation that read the seven-sentence letter.

Dominion would not say why Roich fired it and would call the matter “internal”.

“(D) The company has fully complied with applicable laws and individual policies,” wrote Dominions Don Porter, Media Relations Manager, WyoFile. “(W) We abide by federal regulations that instruct us to notify US Fish and Wildlife Service only in the event of a fatal bird.”

Roich described a sad scene on the water: “They would get oil on their feathers,” he said. “They just went to the bank and sat there. They would freeze to death if I didn’t take them.”

Bird rescues are not allowed

Four ponds, the largest the size of a soccer field, are located along the southern state border in the Canyon Creek energy field complex, Roich said. “It’s really toxic water,” he said. “Oil stains accumulate over time.”

A network covers one of them, wrote Dominions Porter. A BirdAvert system uses radar to use plastic falcons, lightning and screech shrieks to keep water birds away from the others.

A Trumpeter Swan in one of the oilfield ponds. (Adam Roich)

“The system is not working so well,” said Roich. Dominion called the bird protection system “not 100% effective” and wrote that some birds settle in the ponds anyway and end up in produced water from natural gas wells – contaminated groundwater that contains gas and other substances.

Oilfield workers on the Canyon Creek field are deploying their own rescue system, Roich said. “We had a network out there,” he said. “I would only catch the duck or snatch it.

“I would take to our facility,” he said. “I would wash it. They drove around in my truck with me and loved the heat as I worked my ass off. “

At the end of the day, Roich would release the rehabilitated ducks in a freshwater pond nearby, he said. Most would fly away.

Roich contacted state conservation officials who said he was probably okay with what he was doing, he said. But Dominion wrote that such salvation by employees is not allowed.

“When this happens, Dominion Energy will comply with the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which prohibits our employees from accessing the poultry,” wrote Dominions Porter WyoFile.

Roich said other workers saved ducks during his five years with the company and beyond. “Before I was there, they did the same thing,” he said. “Others did the same, but everything depended on me.”

Roich said he tried to work within the system. He thinks Dominion could get permission to deal with the ducks and told the superiors.

According to the legal regulations, approved veterinarians can rescue migratory birds without a rehabilitation permit. However, you must hand the birds over to an authorized rehabilitator within 24 hours of stabilization.

That fall, a manager told Roich not to save water birds anymore, Roich said. “He recently ordered me to let her die and not touch her,” he wrote on Facebook. Afterwards he said to WyoFile: “I have never touched a duck.”

Dominion took him for nearly two months of paid vacation, Roich said. “As if I were a criminal,” he said. He called the episode a two-month ordeal that led to his release.

“Then I was fired.” It was about ducks, said Roich. “An HR person told me that.”

Dominion’s Porter said the company complies with federal regulations.

“We have not created these rules and regulations, but we are committed to complying with them,” he wrote. “One of Dominion Energy’s core values ​​is the” ethics “that we take seriously, especially when it comes to government regulations governing our business.”

Dominion fired him for violating the company’s code of ethics. “I don’t think the code of conduct contains anything against ducks,” he said.

Roich still has a job in a car dealership in Rock Springs, he said, but doesn’t earn as much as he used to do in the oil field. He thinks he has made the right decisions.

“I don’t regret it,” he said.

This article was originally published by WyoFile and is republished here with permission. WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization that focuses on people, places and policies in Wyoming.