Dominik Kahun thinks he can be in good shape on line 1

DENVER – Dominik Kahun seemed, at some levels, to be an unlikely candidate to enter the top six.

After all, he had played almost three games without scoring points and had scored just one goal in over 10 games. It was not exactly the kind of production that would give it a prominent place in conversations about candidates for the Art Ross Trophy or Rocket Richard.

However, when Mike Sullivan decided to shoot Alex Galchenyuk on the left side of his No. 1 line after two periods in Montreal last Saturday, Kahun was the guy he chose to work alongside Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust.

“I don’t know if I was surprised,” said Kahun after training the Penguins at the Pepsi Center today. “I think I had a pretty good start in Montreal, I played pretty well, so it was a good decision.”

So far, Sullivan doesn’t seem to guess.

“He has a very good attacking instinct, he has the ability to play and he can finish,” he said. “Based on that, we thought he was one of the guys we could hook up with on this line (Malkin and Rust). We’re obviously trying to surround (Malkin) with people who can help him succeed, and in return it helps us to succeed. But we also try to create a certain balance in our alignment so that we can score goals throughout our alignment. “

Kahun had a goal and an assist in the Penguins’ 4-3 victory in Las Vegas on Tuesday, ending a four-game drought and effectively ensuring he will be back with Malkin and Rust when the Penguins take on the Avalanche Friday at 9 a.m. : 8 p.m.

He said there was no need to modify your game to be effective with your new teammates.

“I just need to play my game, because when I play my game and I’m at my best, I can be good,” said Kahun. “Especially with (Malkin), I can make pieces for him. Just try to help him, work as hard as you can.”

Kahun enters the game against Colorado with 10 goals and 13 assists in 42 games. He will likely have to improve that pace if he wants to keep his current job, but he doesn’t seem concerned that he has had three periods of four or five games this season when he failed to score a point.

“I don’t know if it’s a cold streak when you’re playing four games,” said Kahun. “It’s 82 games. In sport, it’s normal that sometimes there are games where you can be amazing and you don’t score and there are games where you don’t show up and we have two or three points.

“It’s just hockey. The best thing is not to think about it too much. Play, and the points will come.”

Also today:

• Sidney Crosby, who is recovering from surgery to repair a sports hernia, has not participated in training or on the ice, which prevents him from any chance of playing against the Avalanche. “Sid is going through a rehabilitation process,” said Sullivan. “And the nature of this injury is an evolutionary process. Part of this process is to initiate him into the team environment, then obviously we see how he reacts … and then the medical staff make decisions accordingly. “

• Justin Schultz and Nick Bjugstad also missed training, although the two worked on the ice after their teammates finished.

• Here are the combinations of Penguins staff during training:

Domink Kahun – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Dominik Simon – Jared McCann – Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Alex Galchenyuk – Andrew Aggozino – Sam Lafferty

Jack Johnson – Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Juuso Riikola – Chad Ruhwedel

Joseph Blandisi was the spare front, Kevin Czuczman the additional defender.

