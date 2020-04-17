Dominick Reyes Talks Jon Jones Rematch, Would not Feel Champ “Wants These Hands Again”

Given that many men and women scored the Dominick Reyes’ unforgettable bout with Jon Jones for him, there is been common phone calls for the mild-heavyweights to fight once more. But, according to Reyes, because of to what transpired in their February scrap, the champ is dragging his ft on a rematch.

Reyes suggests Jones doesn’t “want these hands” for a second time

Jones and Reyes threw down in the headliner of UFC 247, which took area on February 8th. Heading into the bout, “Bones” was a huge most loved to beat Reyes.

But, to the shock of several, Reyes cracked Jones with some heavy pictures early on into the combat, and the consensus appeared to be he received the 1st three rounds (case in place, Dan White scored it for Reyes).

The judges saw it otherwise, even so, and Jones been given the final decision acquire.

Perfectly, due to what transpired, there’s been no shortage of phone calls for a rematch. Even though it stays to be seen if it transpires, just lately Reyes informed MMA Junkie this.

“I know the UFC is on board,” Reyes reported. “I know I’m on board. The concern is Jon appropriate now.

He’s going to say he’s down on the internet, obviously on Twitter. When he receives individuals contracts in front of him, he’s a tiny distinct. That’s exactly where we’re at.”

“It was a straight pet fight, brother,” Reyes mentioned. “The previous struggle was a pure pet struggle. I do not believe he would like to do that once more.

I do not know. I really do not know. I do not imagine he wants these hands yet again. He does not want to get in this pet battle with me. That is where we’re at.”

So, will the struggle materialize? Apart from the coronavirus pandemic, in conditions of when UFC cards will resume, it’s hard to say.

As pointed out previously mentioned, there is no question a large amount of people want to see Jones – Reyes II. But, subsequent Jan Blachowicz’s KO acquire above Corey Anderson in February, it seemed like Jones was leaning toward preventing him more than Reyes.

In the long run it could occur down to the supporters, and who they get in touch with on Jones to face subsequent.

Reyes still thinks he was “robbed”

And has Reyes improved his intellect in current new months? In terms of no matter if he believes he beat Jones at UFC 247?

Clearly not.

“Well, (expletive), guy,” Reyes claimed. “I experience like I was wronged on Feb. 8.

I’m not Okay with that. I’m not just living my everyday living like, ‘Oh yeah. It is amazing. I received robbed. I’m not heading to do nearly anything about it.

I want to rematch him. I want to combat him once again with judges who are a tiny a lot more qualified.”

Although not all people necessarily thinks Reyes was “robbed”, you can certainly comprehend why he would like to operate it back again. Ideally we get to see Jones – Reyes II sometime in the not as well distant long run.

