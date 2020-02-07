Dominick Reyes takes Jab at Jon Jones Boxing Skills

Jon Jones has long been considered one of the best and most complete fighters in MMA. But lately Dominick Reyes What he believes is a significant crack in the light heavyweight king’s armor.

Reyes believes Jones’ boxing needs work

Jones has developed into one of the most successful and renowned fighters in martial arts due to his extensive playful and athletic skills. Jones is not only a very talented wrestler, the champion also has a nasty clinch game, a punishing top game and also very good kickboxing. Not only that, “Bones” is 6’4 tall and has a massive reach of 84.5 inches.

Because of all of this and his combat IQ, he still has to suffer a legitimate defeat. But during a media event this week to promote UFC 247, Reyes was of course asked about his upcoming fight with the champion. Here are some words the undefeated challenger had to say when he talked about where he thought he hit Jones (quotes about MMA Mania):

“It is no secret that Jon is not the best boxer in UFC. He is a great kickboxer and he has great reach and he kicks very well. But he is not the best boxer,” said Reyes.

“I intend to take advantage of that. I think my boxing is probably the best in the division, and with footwork and fearlessness I’ll get in there and put my hands on it. “

Even the biggest Jones fans would probably admit that boxing when people talk about Jones’ greatest strengths is not his boxing. The star is not known to have heavy hands, and others believe that the best way to end his reign is to walk into Jones’ kickboxing range and test his chin. The problem is that this is much easier said than done. Especially when he throws his wrestling skills and reach into the mix.

Reyes is ready to be “knocked out”

However, Reyes reports that he is willing to take risks to beat Jones. In this context, he said the following during the above event:

“A lot of people make a sparring match out of it. I am ready to go in there and be knocked out if I have to. Reyes said, “You have to put yourself at risk, it is the greatest risk, but it brings you the greatest reward. So I’m ready to go out and throw and bleed as much as necessary. “

It will be very interesting to see what happens. Are we going to see Reyes come out aggressively and take a few risks?

UFC 247 is hosted by the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.