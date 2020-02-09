Dominick Reyes feels “disrespectful” and knows “that I won this fight”

Dominick Reyes did his first professional damage at UFC 247 last night. But after his controversial loss to Jon Jones last night, Reyes said he knew he had actually won the fight.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Reyes comments on the controversial rating

Reyes headlined off with big shots UFC 247and the rising star struck Jones in the first three rounds of the entertaining fight. However, Jones continued to progress during the competition, and in rounds four and five he defeated Reyes in more exchanges. The star could also beat Reyes a couple of times.

Despite Jones’ late surge, most people seem to have let Reyes win the first three rounds. But after the fight it was announced that the judges scored a goal of 48:47, 48:47, 49:46 for Jones. To say the least, Reyes was devastated by the decision, and when he later spoke to the media, he said the following (quotes about MMA junkie):

“First of all, I’m disappointed,” said Reyes. “However, I am proud of myself. I was wholeheartedly involved, and the goal for me was to make it an instant ESPN classic, and I feel like I did it today. I don’t feel respected. One of the judges had it 49-46. How who are you I might want to have a word with you.

“But otherwise I know that I won this fight. I know I won this fight. I was in this fight. I don’t have to watch the repetition. I was there. I made Jon Jones look like a man. I brought the fight to him. “

“Yes, 3: 2 or 4: 1, it could have been like that,” said Reyes. “I really believe that, I’m not just saying that. I mean, look at the numbers, see how the fight went on. How can these takedowns be classified as takedown? It burned more energy to knock me down I showed up like nothing and bowed him out of the break.

“You will make me like this? But it is what it is. I only know that I am the truth and people saw it tonight. A lot of people in this organization told me that I was fighting this evening own. “

The metrics

Yup. It’s hard to argue with too much of what Reyes said here. Although the fight was close enough, the case that Reyes was “robbed” could be difficult. However, the 49-46 is highly doubtful. Overall, Reyes beat Jones by 119 to 107. Jones had two defeats, but Reyes defended seven attempts.

Aside from the controversial decision, there is no question that Reyes stock has risen significantly compared to what happened last night.