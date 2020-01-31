Dominic Thiem wants to attack Novak Djokovic in the men’s final

Thiem has had a good record against Djokovic lately, winning four of his last five games, including two last year, but he will be the underdog against the 32-year-old Serb who has never lost a final at the Australian Open.

“We play in difficult times, we young players. We always have to defeat all these incredible legends,” said Thiem.

“It’s absolutely his comfort zone here.”

Thiem said his experience at the French Open Finals in 2018 and 2019 – when he lost to Nadal – gave him confidence that he could do well against Djokovic.

Dominic Thiem meets Novak Djokovic.Credit:AP in the Australian Open final

“In this case, I feel like I have a great experience now. I feel like I can maintain my level for the whole two weeks, which may not have been the case with my first Roland Garros final,” said Thiem ,

If he won on Sunday night, he would be the 150th man to win one of the four Grand Slams.

Thiem said the semi-final was decided in two or three key moments, which gave him the second and third set against Zverev and the confidence to get the job done.

Zverev left the match because he was sure that Thiem was the best player he faced in the tournament and gave his friend the chance to beat Djokovic.

“It’s more difficult. But I think he has a chance, ”said Zverev.

“He plays the best tennis of his life. I think he plays a lot better than in London, to be honest.

“I think it was a much better game than we played. Yes, I think he has a chance. I think he plays well enough. I wish him the best. “

Loading

The German said he would learn from his first appearance in the semi-finals and regretted that after only five breaks, he had failed to take advantage of the 14 break point opportunities.

When asked if he would get more support from Australian viewers after his pledge to win $ 10,000 for each win and his total prize pool of $ 4 million, he said: “The Australian audience is always very nice too me.”

“I love to play here. You know I love to play here. I always feel welcome here. That was great, “he said.

“Yes, unfortunately I couldn’t make it with all the prize money. As I said, I will keep my promise. I will donate the $ 50,000 and hope that helps a little. “

Peter Ryan is a sports reporter from The Age who deals with AFL, horse racing and other sports.

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

Most seen in sports

Loading