Dominic Thiem meets Novak Djokovic in the final

There were a few new faces on the square with the same look – scruffy headbands and T-shirts – and dealt with powerful basics that dash like crazy deadlines at their opponents.

At least 22-year-old Zverev didn’t know how to lose a semi-final since he had never reached such a high point in a Grand Slam.

In contrast, 26-year-old Dominic Thiem had gone at least as far in the past four French Open and had the experience of losing two finals and two semi-finals on clay.

This lack of experience seemed to help Zverev early on when he landed his first serve over 80 percent of the time to win the first set 6-3.

While Zverev was safe and predictable, Thiem accelerated and crashed.

Dominic Thiem welcomes Alexander Zverev after the semifinals of the Australian Open.Credit:Getty Images

The strong forehand that Nadal had banished from the tournament failed when he unsuccessfully tried to start where he had left the quarter-finals two nights earlier.

But as a semi-final between the next generation of tennis, any advantage in the general game was only as fleeting as a stroke sent through Snapchat.

So it was not unexpected that momentum shifted when Thiem suddenly found his serve in the second set and slapped his forehead from more aggressive positions.

Zverev reached for balls from Thiem that had sailed off the line in the first set, and No. 5 won a break.

But these two know how to keep their opponents out of balance if Zverev challenges again and the Austrian starts for the second set.

The German defended balls that he was not allowed to reach and attacked him with a profitable blow from behind that was as bold as a semi-campaign in basketball.

Thiem was able to fight back to play the game and win the second, which laid the foundation for the victory.

Dominic Thiem celebrates after entering the Australian Open final

In the Rod Laver Arena everything was too much for two lights. In the third set, the game was delayed by nine minutes when they stopped working and Zverev was distracted. The hot January night turned into a concert for a moment when the crowd enjoyed themselves during the break and danced to Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’.

The interruption also helped a rejuvenated Thiem, who overtook Zverev before the German regained the spirit that made him a threat during the tournament after coming into the Open with no confidence and in form.

He broke back to get the score after being unable to challenge a line person’s mistake. Successive aces improved his mood and gave the game another decisive advantage. Zverev scored two set points at lightning speed, with the game reaching a standard that met two top 10 players.

Again, the Austrian picked up his pace and saved the points to force a tie, which he won 7-3. At the beginning, Thiem’s ​​pick-up volley showed that he was just as sensitive as tenacious.

At this point, Zverev was showing his age when minor distractions became major problems while Thiem remained in control. The German wasted challenges as if they were unlimited, and although he remained competitive because of his serve, he just seemed to be on the ball.

Again he endured enough to force a tiebreaker, but Thiem’s ​​experience seemed to prevail, and he won the game’s second tiebreak to reach the final.

Peter Ryan is a sports reporter from The Age who deals with AFL, horse racing and other sports.

