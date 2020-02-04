Dominant 3rd quarter drives Celtics to victory over Hawks

Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and Grant Williams drove for a key basket in the last minute, leading the Boston Celtics to a 123-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. With a 117-113 chance, the Hawks got a chance when a video review destroyed a call along the baseline that initially gave Boston the ball, but Trae Young turned it around with a bad pass on the other side, giving the Celtics the chance to to complete their fourth consecutive victory. They milk the shot clock before Williams climbed the track, past the Hawks defense to collapse one with 37.6 seconds remaining. With distressed Kemba Walker looking from the bench, Gordon Hayward scored 24 points and Jaylen Brown came in 21 for the Celtics. Young led Atlanta with 34 points, his 25th game with at least 30 points this season. Kevin Huerter had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and John Collins scored his fourth straight double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.With Young set 23 points at halftime, the Hawks had a 62-60 lead at the break. But the All-Star guard was also shaky with the ball and turned it over nine times. The Celtics scored the first seven points of the third quarter and steadily increased their lead to 13 points. They were on their way to the last period with 95-84. The Hawks came as close as two, and were still hanging around after back-to-back 3s by Huerter. But Boston never gave up the lead. Tatum finished 10 of 20 from the field, including 5 of 9 from outside the arc. Celtics ahead Daniel Theis went down in the third quarter, landing awkwardly on his right foot after jumping high in an attempt to block a shot from Atlanta’s Treveon Graham. Theis weakened with pain and had to be helped to the dressing room. He did not return and finished with nine points in 19 minutes. Boston center Enes Kanter returned after missing five games with a right hip contusion. Walker missed his second straight game with a painful left knee. The Celtics return home to enter the Orlando Magic Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and Grant Williams drove for a key basket in the last minute, leading the Boston Celtics to a 123-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Trailing 117-113, the Hawks had the chance when a video review destroyed a call along the baseline that initially gave Boston the ball.

But Trae Young turned it around with a bad pass on the other side and gave the Celtics the chance to end their fourth consecutive victory. They milk the shot clock before Williams hit the road, past the Hawks defense to smash one in with 37.6 seconds left.

With distressed Kemba Walker looking from the bench, Gordon Hayward scored 24 points and Jaylen Brown came in with 21 for the Celtics.

Young led Atlanta with 34 points, his 25th game with at least 30 points this season. Kevin Huerter had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and John Collins scored his fourth straight double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

With Young gained 23 points at rest, the Hawks held a 62-60 lead at the break.

But the All-Star guard was also shaky with the ball and turned it over nine times.

The Celtics scored the first seven points of the third quarter and steadily increased their lead to 13 points. They rose 95-84 on their way to the final period.

The Hawks came as close as two, and were still hanging around after back-to-back 3s by Huerter. But Boston never gave up the lead.

Tatum finished 10 of 20 from the field, including 5 of 9 from outside the arc.

Celtics ahead Daniel Theis went down in the third quarter, landing awkwardly on his right foot after jumping high in an attempt to block a shot from Atlanta’s Treveon Graham. Theis weakened with pain and had to be helped to the dressing room. He did not return and finished with nine points in 19 minutes.

Boston center Enes Kanter returned after missing five games with a contusion on the right hip.

Walker missed his second straight match with a painful left knee.

The Celtics return home on Wednesday evening to brave the Orlando Magic.

.