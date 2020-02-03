Dom Sheed of the West Coast Eagles eyes in midfield

Tim Kelly volunteered early for training to familiarize himself with his new environment on the west coast.Credit: Getty Images

But Sheed is well aware that Kelly’s arrival will put additional pressure on the midfielders, and he has worked hard on his attack to ensure that he is not the one to be left out.

“We have a lot of elite midfielders in our group and only that many can fit,” said Sheed.

“To be able to play either forward or backward as a midfielder, it helps you to make a choice. These days, a new string has to be used in each middle.”

Sheed scored 16 goals last year to keep up with his 26.5 owners per game, but he doesn’t rest on his laurels.

The 24-year-old was impressed by what he saw from Kelly on the training course and can’t wait to see the star midfielder in games.

“It definitely gives our midfield a different dynamic than we needed,” said Sheed.

“We have Shuey and Yeo who are our bulls and explosives. Then we have Tim Kelly, the clever midfielder who can sneak forward.”

Defense of the West Coast Premiership was ended by Geelong in a semi-final last year.

Eagles players are determined to compensate for this early exit.

“We probably have to prove something. We feel better than what we produced last year,” said Sheed.

Star defenders Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barrass are still well on their way to getting fit after foot injuries. Willie Rioli is expected to miss the entire season while waiting for his ASADA fate.

But spearhead Josh Kennedy has enjoyed one of his best pre-seasons for years, fueling hopes that the veteran can turn the clock back in 2020.

AAP

Most seen in sports

Loading