Dolphins draft Tua Tagovailoa, gambling on quarterback’s longevity

MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins made a decision to gamble on Tua Tagovailoa’s toughness and designed the Alabama quarterback the fifth in general select in the NFL draft Thursday evening.

The Dolphins hope Tagovailoa can come to be a franchise quarterback and the centerpiece of their rebuilding effort and hard work that began a year in the past. They were being undeterred by his extensive injuries heritage, most recently a dislocated and fractured hip that finished his 2019 period in mid-November.

Final thirty day period health professionals cleared Tagovailoa to run and start soccer actions, and his agent has reported his client is balanced and will be completely ready for teaching camp. That would let Tagovailoa to contend with returning starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is 37 and in a caretaker job.

Even just before Miami’s off-period commenced, crew operator Stephen Ross said the precedence was to obtain a franchise quarterback. To get started a draft extensively considered the Dolphins’ most consequential in numerous a long time, they took a quarterback with their 1st pick for only the next time considering that 1983.

Tagovailoa threw 76 landing passes in 24 begins the previous two seasons. He changed Jalen Hurts in the national championship sport two a long time back and rallied Alabama past Georgia, and the next time he was the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

NFL talent evaluators doubted Tagovailoa only simply because of his wellness. Together with the hip injuries, which at one particular point was feared to be career-threatening, the left-hander has experienced surgical treatment on both of those ankles and the index finger of his throwing hand.

The Dolphins stockpiled picks very last 12 months even though enduring a 5-11 season below initial-12 months coach Brian Flores. They also experienced the 18th and 26th picks in the initially spherical, and a few selections Friday, which include the seventh and 24th in the next round.

That gives them 5 of the prime 56 possibilities as they try out to build a group close to Tagovailoa. They’ve presently spent $235 million to indicator 10 no cost brokers.