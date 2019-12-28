Dolph Ziggler stomps a cake

Loading...

Before that at the best and worst smackdown on Friday evening: We celebrated the Holidays ™ when Mandy Rose Otis gave a ham and a kiss on the cheek and made him sweat for it. Daniel Bryan and The Miz also became a tag team. But can they coexist? Yes.

Here's the best and worst of WWE Friday Night Smackdown for December 27, 2019.

So fill in two hours if you only announced two matches

The main event announced this week was a threefold threat to the rival, involving Daniel Bryan, The Miz, and King Constable to see who the next one to be who won't sell and throttle under the red light of the devil's demise becomes. The only other thing they announced was Lacey Evans in a talk show segment, so they made a match three. You can't really call it "bait and change" since they ended up doing the match as advertised, but they definitely pulled it out.

The show started (beyond a temporary appearance by Elias) with Daniel Bryan who went to the ring to have the match only to be interrupted by King Corbin. Corbin knows how Smackdown is supposed to work: you should start the episodes with a boring look back over the past few weeks and a little less effort until someone shows up and fights you briefly. Then you go into the commercials while Michael Cole screams how exciting it is, and then you announce a major event for later, then you do a whole episode of Smackdown and then you wrestle. Where did you find out how WWE works, Daniel ?

King Corbin later refused due to the presence of a big dogYou play about two minutes from Daniel Bryan against The Miz. It ends with a no contest when Corbin's "security" team attacks both boys and knocks out the match. It turns out that Corbin actually wants to compete and somehow manages to fit back into a match for which he previously saved that it was already over. Can you do that? Is Corbin still somehow an authority figure? Didn't he lose these powers? Does anyone else have the task of drawing attention to this phalanx of random civilians that Baron Corbin uses to attack people? Could Daniel Bryan have put all the people who came into the ring to occupy "Raw" together in a force and let them fight against people he doesn't like? And while we're on the subject, couldn't Baron Corbin have a bunch of real WWE superstars who need exposure and television and in-ring time to do this stuff? If not, could we cut up one or two of these 15 Baron Corbin segments to match these guys?

However, the main event is finally taking place (in the main event spot, funny enough) and Corbin is not even involved in the finish. Bryan types out what Miz could have done at the beginning of the show or in the middle. It's all good though, as Daniel Bryan is the only one who really makes sense as Wyatt's next opponent. Bryan faces The Fiend for tearing out his "Entire Hair" things as originally planned for TLC. King Corbin has to face Roman Reigns in a TLC rematch, and The Miz continues his role as the guy who's really good at this point, but stuck on hosting talk show segments and getting started. I hope Bryan is better this time, though I know he'll only eat glove until (again) he is saved by the BIG dog!

P.S. Call the WWE because they have prepared another scenario where people are crazy that Reigns won the Royal Rumble instead of Bryan because Bryan was busy fighting Bray Wyatt.

Worst:

WWE

The worst: Must be something in the water or that I am the daughter of a mother

Lacey Evans wants you to know that "the last thing you do is mess with a Chi-Yald." Especially the "child of a mother". So … everyone? The worst thing you can do is play around with anyone? Can I insult Arnold Schwarzenegger's child from Junior?

You know, I've written a lot about how funny it is that Lacey Evans suddenly became a baby face when Smackdown switched to Fox, and how they positioned the blonde, white “Can I speak to your manager” lady as a heroine I think , The saddest thing that made me do it is to see Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (who are doing absolutely nothing at the moment) approving Evans & # 39; Shtick.

This leads directly to a tag team match in which Lacey teams up with Fox News correspondent Dana Brooke to take on Bayley and Banks. Banks takes a bank statement on Brooke and I think everyone reads that the feud is probably Evans vs. Banks should be, if they do. Bayley feels like a total buddy again, possibly because everyone on the show calls her ugly husband-mother all the time and Banks with both … er, faces has better chemistry. I'm trying people. There has to be an "expert analysis" for the lady who can barely get her sixth push because she represents traditional American values. You should just take Hulk Hogan with you and let her play the guitar in front of the mountain. Rushmore at the fireworks.

He walks the distance

♫ Smackdown Live is wilting, it's on Fox

All Dolph Ziggler segments bring me down

Mandy left the cake behind the stage

I don't think Otis can take it

Because his mother was nice to bake it

And she will never have this recipe again

Oh no ♫

WWE

Note: I assume that Mandy Rose against Carmella was Graves' Christmas present. "Mella continues to build momentum." Swing towards what, we'll never know.

Ali wants to pick up speed in 2020

Finally, here's a promo from Mustafa Ali, tracing his emotional roller coaster ride of 2019 and targeting a brighter 2020. However, I have to say when he said: "I refuse to stay in the dark, I stand in the light! ”And literally took a step out of the darkness into a light while the music swelled dramatically, I could have laughed out loud. Really nailed, Smackdown Art Director.

Best: Top 10 comments of the week

Harry Longabaugh

I assume that Bryan's NXT newcomer trained in the assassin league. And the man he thought was Steve Blackman was actually a fraud. And now that he's captured this enemy, he can return to Smackdown to regain his legacy. Why are we falling, Master Carter? So we can get up for chicks and America again.

Bateman starts. Coming in 2020.

Either that or he is released and goes to NWA to meet with Eli Drake. One of those two.

AddMayne

Mandy's mockery "you'll never look like me" would work better if most smackdown baby faces didn't look like them

troi

That's exactly how I imagined Braun Strowman dancing

Mr. bliss

"Miz looked great for a few minutes" – Michael Cole summed up Vincent's feelings about Miz & # 39; s entire career

The real bird man

You feel like you could just throw it away and not mess up your shoe, but that's why you're Dolph Ziggler and I hate you so

So we started with a triple threat, were canceled, switched to Miz against Bryan. This threat was canceled after a malfunction and transferred to the triple threat that was lost due to a malfunction. This brought us back to Miz against Bryan

GIPHY

Spitty

Expectations: Otis and Mandy meet. Unknown to Mandy, Tucker and Sonya dress up as servers and whisper contradictory advice to Otis when they serve them. Otis cannot choose who to listen to, and there is serenity.

WWE expectations: Mandy Yokos Heavy Machinery

Baron von Raschke

See Sami in wrestling gear for this match … "Oh, well … At least Cesaro won't take the needle tonight."

I cry softly over my sushi plate

Otis just pawn in the game of life

Freeway Knight

Is that the way Vince says, "Let her eat cake"?

"If it's good enough for Richard Jewell, it's good enough for me!" – Boomers

That was & # 39; s for this week's smackdown, the last smackdown of the year. The last smackdown of the decade! I've been doing this for too long. Anyway, read our comment section to let us know what you think about the show, give us a post on social media so we can end the year well, and join again next week when my New Year's resolution is : "Try to be more positive and constructive with the shows. “Let's see how long I can hold out *!

* It is not yet 2020 and somehow I have already lost

