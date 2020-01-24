Dolly Parton thanks for the meme 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder'

A profile picture can help set the tone of an entire social media page. That’s why Dolly Parton wants to make sure that we choose all of our pictures carefully.

On Tuesday, the legendary singer, songwriter and actress shared four photos of themselves taken over the years and wrote, “Get a woman who can do everything 😉.”

The four photos have very different energies, so Dolly has set itself the task of labeling them. The most professional photo was of course “LinkedIn”, the funny and informal picture “Facebook”, the fashionable black and white setting “Instagram” and the picture of Dolly’s Playboy shoot was of course “Tinder”. “

It’s not clear if Dolly Parton wanted to inspire the spread of a meme with this fun and informative photo layout, but that’s exactly what she did. Some even call it the #DollyPartonChallenge.

Since she published her clever pictures, many people – including celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Martha Stewart, Miley Cyrus, Mark Ruffalo and others – have shared their own versions, and now the photos from LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder really have a moment ,

When Dolly said that you should get someone who can do everything, she clearly meant someone who not only dresses for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder, but can also create great memes.

The benchmark is officially set.