As far as anyone knows, Dolly Parton is deadly like all of us, despite her seemingly limitless musical creativity and laborious agitation. Unlike most of us, however, she actually has a plan to preserve her musical legacy for all generations to come.

In the final episode of WNYC’s successful podcast Dolly Parton’s America, co-producer Jad Abumrad surprises Parton in a witty and thoughtful mood and asks questions about faith, life after death and planning for the end.

“I have hundreds, hundreds, even thousands of songs – many of them have never even been recorded,” Parton told Abumrad, around 9:45 p.m. in the episode. “There are enough things to go on with my music indefinitely, to make compilation albums, to do new and original things. I deliberately try to put songs for this purpose, to have a click track and my voice where any arrangement could be made. “

Without really going into details, Parton says she would like producers and songwriters of the future to be able to take her vocal tracks and overlay them with any type of song they record.

“Any producer anywhere in the world, when I’m gone, they could take my songs just the click track and my voice and build a complete arrangement around that, any style. always, ”she says.

Parton, a legendary worker and planner, says she didn’t want to be unprepared and that her life’s work was tied to legal battles after she left.

“I am one of those people who believe in preparation,” she says. “I never want to leave my things in the same shape as Prince or Aretha or anyone who doesn’t plan ahead.”

First presented last October and spanning nine episodes, the podcast by Radiolab’s WNYC and Jad Abumrad studios examined the life, art and cultural influence of one of the most beloved figures in country music. and delved into what Parton’s life says about America. The final episode, “She’s Alive!”, Explored the singer’s perspective on life after death.

“You don’t really know, you just hope, and you have faith. That’s faith,” says Parton. “I think it’s not the end of me. I don’t think it’s the end end of all of us. I think we are recycled and at the very least we just go back into this great flow of divine energy and hopefully we spread in a wonderful way. “