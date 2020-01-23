Dolly Parton has recorded new music that will be released after she dies

Fans of country music legend Dolly Parton were just in for a big surprise when she unveiled her plans to preserve her musical heritage for generations by releasing previously recorded songs after she passed away.

Dolly has recorded music to be released after her death

Rolling Stone reported that Dolly made this reveal in WNYC’s podcast Dolly Partons America. During the episode, co-producer Jad Abumrad could put Dolly in a thoughtful mood about her life.

“I have hundreds, hundreds, even thousands of songs – a lot of them have never been recorded before,” said singer Abumrad around 9:45 p.m. in a row.

“There is enough stuff to keep going with my music forever, making scrapbooks, doing new and original things. I deliberately try to play songs for just that purpose to have a click track and my vocals, each of which Arrangement can be made. “

The country music icon went on to say that she would like to ask future performers and music producers to be able to overlay their vocal tracks with the songs they record.

“Every producer around the world, when I’m away, could only use my songs as a click track and as vocals and put together a complete arrangement, no matter what style. It will stay that way forever, ”said Dolly.

Dolly Parton is known for being a planner

Dolly is known for her work ethic and planning skills. She explained that she wants to be prepared for what will happen to her music when she dies. The last thing the talented singer and songwriter wanted was that her music was in legal limbo.

“I am one of those who believe in being prepared,” she said. “I never want to leave my things in the same shape as Prince or Aretha or anyone who has no plans for the future.”

This special podcast – Dolly Partons America – has been a huge success since its premiere in October. The ninth and final episode, entitled “She’s Alive !,” focused on Dolly’s views of life after death.

Parton tells of her views on the afterlife

“You don’t really know, you just hope and you have confidence. That is the belief,” Parton said. “I think it’s not the end of me. I don’t think it’s the end of us. I think we are being recycled and if nothing else we just go back into this great stream of divine energy and hopefully we will spread in other wonderful ways. “

You can listen to the full last episode of Dolly Parton’s America podcast “She Lives” for free by clicking here.

Dolly will indeed leave quite a legacy. What a beautiful and thoughtful gift from Dolly to the world.

Now fans will be able to enjoy new music from her for future generations!

