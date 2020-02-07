DOJ drops probe from automakers that rely on emissions: report

The Department of Justice drops its probe on four major automakers who chose California because of the Trump administration’s emissions standards, The Hill reported.

The investigation, announced in September, focused on BMW, Ford, Volkswagen, and Honda, and examined whether they violated the law by declaring their willingness to comply with stricter emissions standards set by California and not by the federal government.

The Democratic governor of California, Gavin Newsom, welcomed the news, calling it a “bogus” check and calling its closure “a huge win for anyone who cares about the law and the air.”

The DOJ investigation examined whether the company’s agreement with California wrongly hindered competition in car sales in the US state.

Although critics described the investigation as politically motivated, Deputy Attorney General Makan Delrahim, head of the DOJ’s cartel department, pushed back a comment for USA Today last September.

“Those who even criticize the prospect of an antitrust investigation should know that antitrust law is not justified in the eyes of competition law,” he wrote.

