Doing the job of getting Mark Stone as captain

If Vegas demands a Golden Knights captain, he should see a star-studded forward, Mark Stone, ready to take over.

The Vegas Gold Knights have not captained a team in three seasons in the NHL. They are one of five teams in the league. However, the Golden Knights will soon have to consider nominating a captain, and they will have the best candidate for Mark Stone.

In a recent interview, Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer stressed the importance of being a captain. The Knights hired Deboer in January and took him back after head coach Gerard Gallant left.

Turning things into stone

If the Knights want to be captains, they should look no different than Stone. They bought Stone during the NHL 2019 trading period. When he came to the Golden Knights, he turned out to be the best player on the team and the best leader of the group. After receiving it, they signed an eight-year contract.

Stone made a great impression in the regular season with his new team. He scored 26 goals and 74 points in 83 games, which is a shadow of the 82-game season. With the exception of this Stanley Cup playoff, Stone scored 12 points in seven games. If you add up the next season, Stone has 86 points from his first 90 games in Vegas. Not too shy.

He also has extensive experience as a leader on a ship. Stone served as Deputy Senator of Ottawa from 2017-18 to 2018-19. He was also the captain who was replaced by Brandon Whit Kings in his junior career between 2010-11 – 2011-12.

If you call him a captain, you want someone who is a little closer. The story of Stone. As I mentioned above, Stone signed an eight-year contract after being sold to the Golden Knights. He will work on a contract in the 2026-27 season. There’s also a saying that Stone has no movement and he’s the team’s highest paid player (and so on).

This is not to say that there are no other candidates for the Golden Knights. William Carlsson would be a stronger captain. He has been on the team since his first opening season and has been a key player for them in the first three seasons. Like Stone, Carlsson signed in the 2026-27 season, so it will be a long time.

In addition, Max Pacioretti is the only player on the team with experience as NHL captain, as he captained the Canadian team in Montreal from 2015 until he was sold to the Golden Knights in 2018. Being a captain is hard work and Pacioretti has done it before.

Jonathan Marcessol could also be a candidate for captain. It’s not the usual choice, but it’s currently running its tail to reach its destination. Marchessault is a hard worker and a favorite of the fans, which makes it an attractive option for the captain of the team.

However, Stone is the right choice. He gives an example of what the Golden Knight means. Stone is one of the best players in the NHL and a calculated two-way force. He plays hard every night and has been a consistent leader by example. It’s time to captain the Golden Knights Stone.