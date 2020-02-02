Dogs that bite people, harassment of wildlife, are banning Tetons

Shutterstock

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) – The American forest service is judging people hard by dogs walking along paths in Wyoming and Idaho, following a wave of reports of dogs harassing animals and biting people.

Officials say it is unacceptable to treat Teton Canyon – with a beautiful view of Grand Teton National Park – as if it were a “dog park”.

The forest service will enforce stricter rules that say dogs must be leashed within 200 feet of trailheads and campgrounds, Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence said.

Dogs will be banned from December 1 to April 15 on a recently built trail, known as the South Valley area.

The move comes after nearby communities in Idaho, such as the city of Driggs, have grown dramatically in recent years, fueling their economies with the wealth of nearby Jackson, Wyoming. That puts new pressure on nearby forests where there were once few visitors.

The problems get worse in the winter when fewer areas are open and people and dogs have more interactions, Amy Moore said with PAWS from Jackson Hole, an animal advocacy group.

The route with the most problems, the Teton Canyon trail, remains open to dogs.

Instead of closing that popular, dog-friendly area, officials chose to focus on keeping owners responsible, Pence told Jackson Hole News & Guide.

He spoke to more than 100 people about the subject last weekend, including a woman who couldn’t get control of her released dog for 20 minutes.

