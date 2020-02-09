Dogs rescued from “traumatic living conditions” ate tree branches to support themselves

Posted: February 9, 2020 / 2:08 PM CST

ONTARIO, California (KTLA) – Authorities rescued 21 dogs of different breeds and sizes from a home in Southern California, where they were severely neglected in regrettable circumstances, officials said Wednesday.

Several neighbors complained about the smell coming from the house in Ontario that could be smelled across the street. They believed that several dogs lived there in inhumane conditions, according to the Inland Valley Humane Society and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Society.

The Ontario police have assisted animal officials in searching the property, where they say they found the dogs extremely malnourished without food or clean water. The dogs resorted to eating small tree branches to support themselves, the authorities said.

One of the 21 malnourished dogs rescued from a home in Ontario can be seen in a photo released by the Inland Valley Humane Society on February 5, 2020.

The owner has lost all animals on the site, officials said.

The dogs range in age from about 1 to 13 years old, and most seem to have Labrador and Spaniel heritage.

Veterinary staff examined each puppy to determine the immediate care that was needed. Once they have recovered from their “traumatic living conditions,” they are being prepared for adoption, said human society.

The dogs are expected to require special care once they have been adopted due to their history of neglect.

For more information, contact the Inland Valley Humane Society at [email protected] or 909-623-9777.