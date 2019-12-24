Dogs abandoned after owners decided they didn't want to have them for Christmas

Loading...

A dog is for life and not just for Christmas and so the saying goes.

But some dogs are not even for Christmas.

Eric le Staffy.

"We have 100 dogs in the books right now, we normally have about 85 but we have a lot of them at Christmas and we even had a case where someone brought a dog because he didn't want to not that they're there for Christmas, "said the manager. from the Leeds branch of the Dogs Trust.

Most dogs across town will be as much a part of Christmas Day celebrations as the rest of the family, but for others – they will spend Christmas in a kennel and for them the best way to start 2020 would be to find a loving new home.

However, while the Dogs Trust does not tend to come home at Christmas, the staff and volunteers try to make the big day as pleasant as possible for dogs with all the gifts and a festive party like us all.

Amanda Sands told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "It is mainly staff members who take care of the dogs. When they come here, they are in shock and need continuity. So we are trying to do so that the same staff member takes care of them to help them get settled.

Morrison with Jessie Baxter of the Dogs Trust in Leeds.

"Every day is the same day, it's a normal day for us but with a nice touch. They walk and get a Christmas dinner of turkey, vegetables and potatoes mixed with their food. They all receive a Christmas stocking. People are very generous at this time of year and bring all kinds for dogs. "

When it comes to relocating and giving dogs as Christmas gifts, Mrs. Sands has a strong message.

"Our message is that people should never have a dog for someone else. They want to, but you can't make that commitment for someone else. C & # 39; s a 10 to 15 year commitment. Anyway, the return to Christmas to slow down and we have a lot of dogs arriving.

"A family Christmas is a fun and exciting time and friends and family get together so it's not a good time to bring a dog into a new environment, but, let's say if it was a couple who had Christmas alone, so maybe we would.

The public donates to the Dogs Trust so that dogs can enjoy Christmas Day.

"Many people leave for Christmas and are reasonable so we will wait for the right house for the right dog."

Even if there are a hundred dogs in the Leeds Dogs Trust, there is a couple that the charity would really like to see to have a new family and a new home for the New Year.

Morrison is a lurcher and is said to be around 10 years old. Despite this, he is a player, loves people and is very friendly. He has been in kennels since August and was brought in because he cannot be left alone and his former owners could not cope with it and would be better off as a single pet.

Eric is a three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who was surrendered because his owners had a baby. Staff say they are very intelligent, enthusiastic and that they would benefit from understanding patients and owners so that they can continue their training and socialization.