Doggy the Bounty Hunter’s new girlfriend shares biblical adore for the widower

It is been two months due to the fact Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman killed rumors that he would marry “good friend” Moon Angell. He’s now proudly acknowledging new girlfriend Francie Frane, who penned a passionate notice dedicated to the fact star on Instagram.

Dating the notice April 21, Frane wrote, “What we believed was the finish has grow to be just the beggining (sic)!”

She went on to loosely quote bible verse Deuteronomy 28:13, composing, “You are the head and not the tail, I will wander along with you everywhere God prospects us! You are my lady made by my rib not by my mend and you will wander by my aspect all the times of our life.”

Chapman’s new lady tagged the widower in the publish, along with a heart emoji.

Earlier this thirty day period, the A&E star posted footage recorded by Frane of him fishing for “a significant one particular,” where by he can be listened to contacting his new girlfriend “babe.”

Chapman was married to wife Beth Chapman from 2006 right up until her June 2019 death immediately after shedding her struggle with throat cancer. He was married four moments ahead of Beth and has 10 children from previous associations.

Daughter Lyssa, slammed her father and “friend” Angell on social media in January just after believing the fact star was going on from Beth also shortly.

The Blast stories that Chapman and Frane satisfied by way of her partner ahead of his have demise, increasing closer as they mourned the losses of their spouses.