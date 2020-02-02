Dog Training – Yellow indicates dogs that need additional space

Released:

Kimberely writes: It’s no secret that many dogs need space for other dogs on their walk. It is a topic that is close to my heart and about which I speak and teach a lot of time, both in my private and in my professional life.

If a dog is kept on a leash, it must usually be checked closely. However, there is another way that owners can tell others that their dog needs space on their walks. This is done by attaching a yellow ribbon to your dog’s leash.

Dogs need space for a number of reasons: health problems, rescue dogs that are being rehabilitated, dogs that have recently had bad experiences with another dog and are rebuilding their confidence, bitches in the heat, training in progress, old and / or arthritic dogs or nervous dogs.

Owners of such dogs can see from the color yellow that their dog needs space. As already mentioned, this can be done with a yellow band on a leash, a headscarf or a harness. This is a clear message that you need to keep your dog away from them.

According to the website http://www.yellowdoguk.co.uk, the Yellow Dog project is a registered charity that aims to raise awareness of dogs that need space during training, surgery or rehabilitation.

How much space do you need? Well, unfortunately only the owner and his dog know that, and it can vary from day to day depending on how that day or hike goes for this dog. The distance you had to give them yesterday may not be the distance you have to give them today.

Although there is an argument to say that dogs that need space should be kept away from other dogs to avoid fear. Put them in a position that they cannot cope with or that even pose a risk to other dogs. However, we are committed to taking care of all dogs, including those who fight. You need to be trained, have time from home and have a bigger world. In no way should these dogs be placed in environments they cannot cope with, but they must be run. If they are in an area where the dog can walk, there is a possibility that other dogs are walking there.

So remember, just because you are the happy owner of a friendly dog, not everyone is in your position and we need to help these dogs feel safe and secure on their walks.

