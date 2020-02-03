Dog the Bounty Hunter and Moon Angell quash engagement rumors

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and Moon Angell are not getting married.

After a teaser for ‘The Dr.’ last week. Oz Show ‘, which showed that Chapman – whose wife Beth died of throat cancer in June 2019 – proposed to Angell, turned out to be just a’ test ‘.

“I didn’t tell you I was going to do this, but this is a” Dr. Oz “show. I think this will stop a lot of this. Moon Angell, will you marry me?” Chapman, 67, asked Angell .

A shocked Angell shakes her head no and answers: “What? We are friends, Duane. I love you as a friend. “

Dr. Oz then says it was a “test”.

“So now you’re not doing that, right? You can say no, it’s okay,” Chapman said in the interview that was broadcast on Monday.

“I can’t marry you,” Angell said. “I don’t see you like that right now. I love you and Beth as my friends. “

Chapman, who mentioned Angell as one of his “best friends,” explains that he already knew this, but wanted everyone to know that the couple had a strictly Platonic relationship.

The family drama broke past when Chapman’s 32-year-old daughter, Lyssa, hit her father and Angell on social media.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother tried dating your father after your stepmother died, what would you do?” She wrote on social media at the time. “If you went to your mother’s closet and saw that she had already moved her clothes and replaced them with hers, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”

In the talk show, Angell explained why she had moved her things to Beth’s cupboard after she died.

“He would smell Beth and he would sit there and cry and cry and cry,” she said. “He asked me:” Do you think you can get Beth’s things out of the closet? “… It was because he just couldn’t do it anymore.”

Chapman added, “So once she did it, I was relieved and then I walked by and it was empty and I said,” Oh, God. “I said,” Moon, put some of your stuff in there. “” She said, “No.” I said, “Moon, it’s an order.”

Chapman was married to Beth – with whom he had two children – from 2006 until her death in 2019. He was married four times before Beth and has 10 other children from previous relationships.

