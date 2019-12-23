Dog Capri: Police Catch Therapy Dog “Stealing” Donated Toys – National

Loading...

A police department in Massachusetts has a Christmas doggie cap in hand!

Franklin Police Department officials were confused as their Christmas donations to the Santa Foundation slowly disappeared.

And lo and behold, officers discovered that one of the department's golden retriever therapy dogs, Ben, was the culprit.

On December 18, the department released a video of the dog with a baby toy in its mouth on social media, walking across a hallway into a room where it keeps toys.

“We learned an extremely valuable lesson today. If you have a classroom full of toys ready to be handed over to the Santa Foundation, you should 1. close the classroom door or 2. hold the toys up, ”the police wrote in the heading of the post.

"If not, a golden retriever will slowly hoard them all day and bring them back to his hiding place," the guard continued. "Many thanks to Officer Cusson who recorded these thefts on camera."

Fortunately, the puppy's "hiding place" wasn't too far away for officers. The toys carefully collected by the department will still make it to their little benefactors.

"We had several officials who worked very hard to make sure that some of the children in town and the community who needed it had something to open on Christmas Day," deputy chief James Mill told Boston25 News.

He added, "When Ben saw the toys, he thought they were all his."

Mill said Ben was in charge of the station, but has since been banned from that particular room.

“It was an easy solution. Ben here is now banned from this room. I mean, he got his nonsense about her at that point, so the police replaced her, ”said Mill.

Despite his canine crimes, the department's furry companion is still the life of the party.

"He's like this guy who shows up at the party everyone loves," said Mill. "When Ben comes in, it's like a ray of sunshine."

