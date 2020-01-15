Dog allergies could be better than you think

I am so glad that I have no massive allergies. I couldn’t even imagine being allergic to something I love. My daughter has a friend who is allergic to chicken. Chicken! So she can’t have Chick-Fil-A. I mean, how cruel is that?

Imagine that you are allergic to cats and dogs. I know there are a lot of people. I have both in my house. I just couldn’t imagine that. There is actually some good news if you are allergic to dogs.

Research has been done and you may only be allergic to male dogs. I know that sounds crazy too. Here’s the deal. It turns out that 30% of dog allergy sufferers are only allergic to a certain protein that male dogs have in their prostate.

It’s called “Can f 5”. Now there is a test to determine if you are actually allergic to these substances. If it turns out that you have this allergy, guess what? You may not be allergic to bitches at all. That is good news.

There are also some males that are still okay with allergies. If a dog was neutered at a young age, it may still be fine in your home.

If a dog is neutered early in its life, its prostate will not fully develop. In this case, they don’t produce the protein you’re allergic to. This is how you can take the test. Or maybe even hang out a bit with bitches. See if you still have these allergy problems.

If all of this fails, get a hypoallergenic dog. I couldn’t imagine living without mine.