Does this 1991 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 at $ 7,200 have it all?

Loading...

Nice Price Or Crack PipeIs this a good used car? You decide!

With AWD, AWS and a DOHC V6 with two turbochargers, today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe 3000GT is a tour de force among the acronyms of the automobile. Let’s see if its price makes it a farce.

Used cars with few owners have a perceived value as if long-term ownership conveyed a kind of mythical quality. The disadvantage of this is that over time these trailers can penetrate their cars with their individual imprints and the acceptance of whether certain maintenance practices are followed or not.

We looked at a good example of this on Friday – a 1975 BMW 2002 – that was described by its dealer as “everything original”, but had a number of wear-related updates from its previous owners that had obviously taken steps to get it The car looks good and works regardless of originality.

With an offer price of $ 13,500, you may ask for more. At this price, 63 percent of respondents thought it should be more original and in better condition, so the little bimmer had a crack pipe loss.

At the beginning of the new year, it’s always fun to consider the companies and categories that are likely to be absent next year. A perennial participant in this parade of doom is Mitsubishi USA, the import arm of the Japanese multichannel conglomerate. The simple fact is that Mitsubishi doesn’t mind selling cars here anymore.

This wasn’t always the case, and in the late 80s and 90s, the company went from head to toe with the big dogs for a while, offering vehicles in various popular categories. One of them was the large (for Japanese cars) sports car category for which the company offered the 3000GT.

The Sigma-based 2 + 2, known locally as GTO, was available in various flavors from vanilla to walhalla, and while the models in the lower price range were rather modest in terms of features and capabilities, the top-of-the-range editions proved to be showcases for Mitsubishi’s technology masterpieces.

Unlike the competing Supras and 300ZX, the 3000 was nominally a cross-engine FWD vehicle, although Mitsu made up for it by offering AWD editions. The car could also be had with all-wheel steering and, as illustrated by this VR-4, with two turbos attached to its DOHC 3-liter V6.

This engine made 300 HP ex works and could prove to be very entertaining in combination with the five-speed manual transmission and the short-cut chassis.

Together with the cool drivetrain, the VR-4 offers active aerodynamics and an exhaust whose sound can be controlled by the driver. And remember, that was all in the early 1990s.

Servicing a car of this complexity can of course be daunting, especially now, in three decades. If you look at the 3000GTs currently on the market, you will find that a large percentage of them are listed as “not operational” or “in need …”. Well, you call it. “

Few seem to offer the attractive mix of decent condition, apparent work status, and remarkably low 78,000 kilometers. Could that lead to this clean title edition buying the 3000GT? Let’s take a closer look at that.

The color is Caracus Red, it seems like 90% of the 3000GTs are out there. It looks good in the pictures, and while the seller notices a number of minor defects, none of them show up as outrageous on the ad. The wheels are 17-inch factory alloys. The plastic caps in the middle are fine, but sickly yellow-gray with age.

Fortunately, the interior is made of fabric, as the leather on these cars doesn’t seem to hold up too well. The seats and all plastic panels have done it over the years without major wear or discoloration. The tops of the split rear seats have some fading, but are at least intact and not frayed. The cargo space cover is missing, but this shouldn’t be a deal killer unless you’re insane about it.

The seller does not go into the mechanical condition of the vehicle and offers it in the same condition. Reservation and all that. As I have already noticed, these are phenomenally complicated cars. Maintaining electronics and mechanical systems for which there is currently no supply chain can be difficult.

Still, you get a piece of Mitsubishi history, should that be something that floats your boat. You also get a car that is very entertaining by today’s standards, and one with an extravagant style that you don’t see too often. Plus, folding headlights!

Could it all be worth $ 7,200? That is the question and while it is the middle of the road for these models, this model seems to be in an above average condition.

What do you think is the 3000GT an explosion from the past with a price that can keep up? Or is this complicated car compromised by a price that is too high?

You decide!

eBay from Northern Cambria, PA, or go here if the ad disappears.

H / T to William Miller and Saltyirishman for connection!

Help me with NPOCP. Contact me at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a tip for a fixed price. Remember to include your Kinja handle.