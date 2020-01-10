Does the media talking about war make it more likely?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Since President Donald Trump authorized the targeted massacre of Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani last week, the media has started to predict the potential for war between the United States and Iran.

Then, as the conflict escalated – Iran fired missiles at two air bases in Iraq on Tuesday that house American troops – the intensity of media coverage and public reaction also increased.

The Washington Post said that the United States and Iran were “on the brink of war.” At a rally in Miami, Trump’s boast “we got it!” Garnered him cheers and hisses from the crowd, while anti-war protests erupted in states across the country – y understood in Utah. The threat of World War III has become a meme on Twitter.

The Politics page of the Washington Post posted a headline asking the question “How did the United States come to the brink of war with Iran” on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Trump spoke of the White House on Wednesday, seeming determined to defuse the crisis. “Iran seems to withdraw, which is good for all parties involved and a very good thing for the world,” said Trump. Iran’s limited strike also indicated that the country was not interested in a broader confrontation with the United States, the Associated Press reported. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the country had “concluded proportionate measures of self-defense”.

Despite this, media coverage of the potential conflict continues to be strong, with headlines indicating that tensions remain high and that the potential for conflict is still in the air.

Al Tompkins of the Poynter Institute.Poynter Institute

But journalists must be careful about how they cover a potential conflict, said Al Tompkins, a senior professor at the Poynter Institute, a nonprofit school of journalism and a research organization in St. Petersburg, Florida. Media coverage can have a significant impact on how the public perceives what is happening – and can influence support for or opposition to a possible war.

“The more tense the situation, the more careful we need to be about what we do and how we do it as journalists,” said Tompkins.

Don’t shoot the messenger



Research shows that greater coverage of a potential conflict does not make it more likely to occur, said Danny Hayes, associate professor of political science at George Washington University.

Furthermore, blaming the media for escalating conflict can be problematic, as the media have an obligation to inform the public as important and far-reaching developments take place, he said. he declares.

“It is extremely dangerous to suggest that the messenger is the problem,” said

Peter Laufer, professor of journalism at the University of Oregon and former Washington correspondent for NBC News. Peter laufer

What matters more than media coverage, said Hayes, is the messages that Americans receive from their political leaders about the conflict through the media.

In Hayes’ research, he argues that in the run-up to the war in Iraq, Republicans pleaded for an invasion of Iraq, and Democrats were “strategically silent” – some Democrats were in favor of effort and some were not, but felt it was politically difficult to speak against the war in the post-September 11 climate.

“Much information about the possibility of an invasion sent signals to the Americans that national political leaders were united behind the idea, and this contributed to the relatively high level of support for the invasion,” said Hayes. “It wasn’t because there was a lot of media coverage, it was because the messages Americans received from Republicans and Democrats were at least tacitly pro-war.”

Fast forward to today, and the circumstances are different, said Hayes. Trump’s uncompromising approach to foreign policy is likely to resonate with his base and with Republican voters more broadly, but Democrats have been much more skeptical about the President’s justification for the war with Iran, said Hayes, and criticized Trump’s actions as hasty. , Unilateral and unwise because it did not consult Congress before the initial strike that killed Soleimani.

“Media reports reflect this gap, and therefore the consequence is that you have a polarized public opinion, where most Democrats think the President made a mistake and most Republicans think he did the right thing,” said Hayes.

“Our job is not that of a stenographer”

Journalists, however, are forced to do more than just present the information provided to them by official sources, said Peter Laufer, professor of journalism at the University of Oregon and former Washington correspondent for NBC News.

“Our work is not that of a stenographer, work is not just to get the sound of politicians,” Laufer said. “Our job is to understand what’s going on, then analyze it and present it to our audience.”

An important part of this work is to place current events in historical context, said Tompkins.

“As journalists, we are so” right now “dependent,” he said. “I think we sometimes fail to provide a historical perspective. We are in such a hurry to get the news out that we sometimes do it at the expense of providing a context that helps us understand how it is happening. “

For example, many Americans may not know that the United States has a long and complicated history with Iran – and that this is not the first time that America has been involved in the murder of a Iranian personality. In 1953, the United States and Britain helped overthrow the democratically elected Iranian prime minister. In the power vacuum created by this intervention, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, a ruthless dictator, was returned to power.

And it’s not just a historical context, but a political context, said Laufer. Journalists, he said, should not forget that this conflict escalated at a time when a series of political realities existed: dismissal, upcoming election, lower president’s approval ratings.

“Maintaining a balance that reports the latest news but does not diminish the current realities of the White House is essential to the functioning of the media,” said Laufer. “We certainly have a de facto distraction from the charge, whether by design or if the White House actually believed it was of crucial importance to do at this time.”

The 24-hour cable news cycle contributes to this problem, said Tompkins. In an effort to entertain viewers, more time is spent on expert groups who engage in exchanges than to educate viewers by providing them with the historical and political context they need to truly understand the current conflict, a- he declared.

According to Tompkins, Americans are more focused on the interior than people of other nations, hyper concentrated on what is happening in our country but not very educated or aware of what is happening in the rest of the world.

“Americans do not know very well how the world perceives us,” he said. “How many Americans could point to Iran on a map?”

But the ignorance of many Americans about global affairs makes the work of the media even more vital, said Tompkins: The information that the media present to the public can have a huge influence on the public’s perception and opinion of a conflict. potential.

For this reason, he said that journalists should focus on presenting the information in context, rather than making dire predictions about the future, as few journalists have the right expertise or direct access to information – such as information on the national security strategy and defense tactics – to make such predictions beyond conjecture.

“Predicting what might happen is, in the end, a disservice to our audience because we make it look like we know something we don’t really know,” said Tompkins. “When everything is at stake, including the safety of people and their own well-being, call and write a report very carefully.”