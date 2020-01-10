Does the democratic civil war begin or is it oversold?

Loading...

With less than a month to go before the first Democratic presidential presidential elections, the question is whether the party will tear itself apart during these primaries, if we will see a repeat – or worse – of 2016.

We can divide this question into two more specific questions. One: if Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren wins the nomination, will the dominant and moderate wing of the party get behind him? And two: if a moderate Democrat gets the nomination, will the progressive wing of the party support that person?

In practice, more moderate Democrats will likely be on board with a progressive candidate. After all, when was the last time you heard from moderates asking for a “purity test” ?! Although it is possible that a subset of centrist Democrats may not be on board if Liz Warren or in particular Bernie Sanders got the nomination, including some house Democrats in the swing neighborhoods.

The real question is: will progressives embrace a more moderate Democrat ?! Well, the answer to that, as I have heard from many progressives who have called my radio show SiriusXM, is a resounding: “Abso-f *** ing-lutely!” In fact, that was the exact answer that a progressive activist gave when I asked if she would support a moderate Democrat if he got the 2020 nomination.

We saw this same approach in 2018 of progressives, even fiercely who put pragmatism on purity in order to regain the Chamber, as evidenced by the mantra that I have heard over and over again: “Vote blue, whoever.” Today I hear that same exact refrain. And the reason for this feeling is exactly the same reason as in 2018: Donald Trump. Almost daily, Trump reminds us of the very real threat he poses to many communities over his bigotry, sexism, incompetence and corruption.

But before my fellow Democrats think all is well in the world of party unity, in reality it will not be that simple. For starters, if history is a guide, the next few months will see the Democrats of 2020 stepping up attacks on each other. We are currently watching Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden back and forth now on policy and “baggage” issues. If these attacks are staffed or viewed as unfair by supporters of a candidate, uniting the party once a candidate is determined will be much more difficult.

Add to that, Trump will do everything he can to divide the Democrats. He did this in 2016, doing his best to bridge the gap between supporters of Hillary Clinton and Sanders with comments like, “Democrats treated Bernie very badly” and “For all those Bernie Sanders voters who were Left out in the cold by a rigged system of super delegates, we welcome you with open arms. ”

That’s why I winced when I read representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comment earlier this week, where she said about Joe Biden: “Oh my God … In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be not in the same party, but in America we are. “I am a great admirer of the AOC, and technically, she is right – in a parliamentary system, it is very likely that Biden would be in the main center-left party, and the AOC in perhaps the Green Party or another party on the left, so I understand what she meant.

But the leaders of the progressive wing of our party, of which I am a member, should be aware that their words could harm the unity of the party during the general elections. And given Trump’s story, there is no doubt that Trump will use the words of the AOC if Biden is the candidate to try to widen the gap between the more progressive Democrats in general as he did in 2016. did not support Clinton in 2016 is exaggerated by three post-election studies, which revealed that in reality, more main Sanders supporters voted for Clinton than Clinton supporters voted for Barack Obama in 2008.)

In addition, I should point out that there are two moderate Democrats in the field that I fear the progressives will not rally. However, Biden is not one of them. No progressive who recently participated in my show has expressed any hesitation in supporting Biden if he wins the nomination. The progressives feared that Biden as a candidate does not inspire the enthusiasm that a ticket for Sanders or Warren. Recent CBS polls of Democrats in Iowa and New Hampshire have confirmed this, finding supporters of Sanders and Warren much more enthusiastic about their candidate than supporters of Biden.

“So who are the two toughest sales to progressives?” Perhaps not shocking, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg. “

So who are the two most difficult sales to progressives? Perhaps not shockingly, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg. These are the only two candidates in the field of more moderate Democrats who have aroused the real anger of some progressives. (In my case, I share this anger towards Bloomberg given his policies as mayor of New York – where I live – to “stop and search” at the illegal surveillance of the Muslim community.)

With Buttigieg, some white progressives have expressed real disdain, describing him as a horribly opportunistic opportunist in his perceived pivot from more progressive to moderate to find a path in the race for 2020. And many black listeners have expressed deep concerns and even of hostility towards Buttigieg, citing everything, of his failure as mayor of South Bend to diversify his city’s police force to the fact that less than 3% of the city’s affairs were attributed to minorities and women. owned businesses while he was mayor. South Bend is 26% black.

Frankly, if Buttigieg or Bloomberg gets the nomination, we may not see the party unity necessary to defeat Trump. However, either choosing a progressive star as vice president could alleviate this concern.

Once the Democrats have decided on a candidate, uniting our party will be the top priority. As a 2016 Sanders delegate said on my show when he recently pledged to support Biden 100% if he is the candidate – and even Bloomberg if need be – it’s about being part of ‘a democratic movement that can change politics. With a Democratic president who can be more moderate, progressive members of Congress to grassroots activists will always have access and a plausible chance to push that president to adopt more progressive policies. With Trump as president, there is no chance he will do anything but serve red meat to its core, from politicians to racist rhetoric.

There is also something else that helps achieve the 2020 goal of party unity that was lacking in 2016: Trump in the White House and the understanding that he could win. This not only prevents some of us from sleeping at night, but makes us pragmatic in our quest to defeat it. Trump unites the diverse base of the Democratic Party in a way that we could not do on our own and in turn, sets the stage for “Making the Democratic Party Big Again”.

.