Does the Amarillo Pier 1 Imports Store close?

Does Amarillo Pier 1 close Imports store? That’s the big question when we learn that the company plans to close up to 450 stores, about half of their space. Fort Worth-based Pier 1 announced this week that they will close the large number of stores to reduce their footprint and costs. In their press release, company representatives said the closings were necessary to “better adapt their business to the current operating environment”.

Along with the closure of stores, they also announced the closure of some distribution centers and planned to cut corporate spending. Media giant Bloomberg says the company is about to go bankrupt. In the Pier 1 press release, they stated that the company will use a third-party liquidator to manage store closures. It is not clear which stores will close when.

Early speculation says business in less populated areas with lower sales may be the first to go. Unfortunately, this could mean that Amarillo may not be able to make the cut, making the area around Pier 1 and the old Toys R Us a vacant sales corner. What do you want to see in this corner of I-40 and Soncy?