Does Purell stop the flu?

The US Food and Drug Administration sent a letter to Purell company criticizing the company’s marketing for its ability to cure diseases, USA Today reports.

What is going on: The FDA sent a letter to GOJO Industries, Purell’s parent company, accusing the company of making uncontrolled claims that the Ebola, Norovirus, Flu and many other illnesses could be prevented by the disinfectant.

These claims allegedly appeared on gojo.com, purell.com and various Purell social meida accounts.

Nicholas Lyons, the FDA director of compliance, wrote in the letter that the FDA does not know how the hand sanitizer resolves these diseases.

Lyon: “The FDA is currently unaware of adequate and well-controlled studies that show that killing or reducing the number of bacteria or viruses on the skin of a certain size causes a corresponding clinical reduction in infections or diseases caused by such bacteria or viruses “

“The FDA is currently unaware of adequate and well-controlled studies that show that killing or reducing the number of bacteria or viruses on the skin of a certain size causes a corresponding clinical reduction in infections or diseases caused by such bacteria or viruses “ Letter: “The claims on your product websites … that Purell Healthcare Advanced Hand Sanitizers are effective in reducing disease or illness-related absenteeism among students and teachers go beyond just describing the general intended use of a topical antiseptic as set out in the relevant regulations cited above . “

Per US today:

“On a web page, GOJO says that studies have shown that Purell reduced the absenteeism of students by 51% and the absenteeism of teachers by 10%. The FDA says it is “not aware of adequate and well-controlled clinical trials in the published literature that supported this conclusion.”

Context: As The Washington Post reports, the United States is preparing for their worst flu season in decades. There is also great concern about the corona virus outbreak, in which more than 100 people died in China.