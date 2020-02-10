Does Peter Weber End Up With a Producer on The Bachelor?

Peter Weber is down to his final six contestants on this season of The Bachelor, but what if we told you he didn’t give the final rose to any of them and instead ends up with a producer on the show? Well, as wild as that may seem, this is The Bachelor we’re talking about, and according to a Reddit theory, it could be true.

Reddit user u / krallie recently went down a rabbit hole and discovered a bunch of evidence that supports the claim that Peter actually ends up with Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca. Like, for instance, the Instagram photo below from Peter’s dad’s account that shows Peter and Julie celebrating New Year’s Eve with his family at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant in NYC. “New Years Eve lunch with the course at Carmine’s,” Peter Weber Sr. captioned the snap.

Then, in another photo on Julie’s account, which was posted on Jan. 1, you can see Peter in the background with his back to the camera. “New York, my first love, thank you for last night ❤️ # 2020 #happynewyear #rockineve,” she captioned it, to which Hannah Brown replied, “This is really cute Jules. I approve.” Interesting.

Given that Peter does spend a lot of time with producers due to filming, this theory doesn’t seem totally farfetched. Not to mention The Bachelor has been teasing a surprise ending all season long. However, spoiler expert Reality Steve isn’t buying it. On Feb. 8, he tweeted, “Gonna make this as simple as possible for every1 since it’s all I get asked now: It’s garbage, there’s absolutely nothing to this, it makes zero sense & people are desperately grasping at straws bc the ending isn’t out yet. Hope that clears things up. ” Hmm. . . do you think Peter will end up with Julie?