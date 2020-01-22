Wilmer Valderrama as Agent Nick Torres and Sean Murray as Agent Timothy McGee in the NCIS cast. Credit: CBS

Wilmer Valderrama in a hospital bed asked fans if Nick Torres is leaving NCIS this season. This was a picture that was made available to CBS viewers after the last episode of the show.

In a short 12-second scene for the next episode, a fast car is shown racing through the neighborhood streets, Agent Torres is shown on a bed, and then Gibbs is shown whispering in Torres’s ear to get there Flatline to stay in front of the monitors in the camera.

Does Nick Torres leave NCIS? Was Wilmer Valderrama’s character deleted from the NCIS cast shortly after Cote de Pablo stopped playing Ziva David?

The synopsis for season 17, episode 14 is also a little suspicious, as it says: “After Torres and Bishop are victims of a hit-and-run, Torres fights for his life in the intensive care unit.”

Mhmm no. If you hurt Nick Torres, I hurt you. I can’t deal with another character death at the moment @WValderrama #NCIS pic.twitter.com/NRKkzyVEaR

– Catherine L | 🇺🇸 (@ NY_Ledbetter7) January 22, 2020

Another problem is that CBS will air another episode of the show on Tuesday, February 4th. This means that after the episode titled On Fire on Tuesday January 28th, the show won’t immediately air another new episode.

Is the delay in providing additional tension about Torres’ fate? Does it give fans the opportunity to come to terms with Nick Torres who is leaving NCIS?

Predictions about the future of Wilmer Valderrama in NCIS cast

This appears to be a situation in which a main character is involved in a dangerous act, but NCIS special agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres will be fine.

In terms of his time on the show, actor Wilmer Valderrama is in the middle of his fourth season and suggests that he should have a lot of energy to stay with him for years to come.

His character also has many storylines that have not yet been explored – including one that Ziva hinted at during her return to season 17.

Tonight was such a great #NCIS full of wild torres that were introduced to us for the first time. I love his character so much. Hope Torres takes Ziva’s advice. 😉 pic.twitter.com/SrSG6dOkXa

– Crystal Rain Love (@CrystalRainLove) January 8, 2020

We assume that Torres and Agent Bishop (Emily Wickersham) are involved in this accident, but it is an instrument of action to bring the characters closer together. Bishop who is worried about Torres could trigger feelings she might have for him and in turn lead to a different kind of relationship.

We expect Torres to be fine. At the same time, we were surprised by the death of Christopher Lasalle (played by Lucas Black) in NCIS: New Orleans this fall.

NCIS will air on CBS on Tuesday evening at 8/7 a.m.