Does Matt Hardy plan to leave the WWE? Photo credit: WWE

Matt Hardy came out on WWE Monday Night Raw this week and the fans were thrilled. However, when it turned out that his opponent was Erick Rowan, the fans knew what was going on.

Hardy has not won a game since returning to WWE television. As he tries to spread his creative juices on his YouTube page, WWE doesn’t seem to be so excited about his prospects.

Erick Rowan crushed Matt Hardy as if he were a local jobber, and fans on Twitter let WWE know how they felt about treating one of the best tag team wrestlers in WWE history.

Matt Hardy deserves so much better! He and his brother Jeff revolutionized tag team wrestling in the early 2000s. The guy is so underestimated criminal! #FreeTheDELETE #RAW #WWERAW #RoyalRumble # RoyalRumble2020 #WWERoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/tbha8L8t3N

– J.M. (@_TheJM_) January 21, 2020

I swear to God when Erick Rowan and his stupid ass cage get out of here and beat up Matt Hardy … # wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/XUMPf5E4ud

– Wrestling writers (@authofwrestling) January 21, 2020

WWE treats Matt Hardy like a jobber every week. #RAW pic.twitter.com/GHclDivxkv

– ᴀʟᴇᴊᴀɴᴅʀᴏ ᴀʟᴇᴊᴀɴᴅʀᴏs (@Alejandrox_xv) January 21, 2020

Matt Hardy at work? I am disgusted. #RAW pic.twitter.com/LOFbUNyw8e

– angelo (@ An3elo) January 21, 2020

Of course, there are also people who know that Matt Hardy’s contract is coming to an end and WWE is distributing it to everyone as he prepares to leave the company.

A Twitter user compared how Dean Ambrose quit his job before leaving. Ambrose made her debut in AEW a short time later and is now one of her top stars as Jon Moxley.

Matt Hardy, who has left the job time and again with the advent of a contract, reminds me of how someone else’s story went down. pic.twitter.com/HunA1ShbKk

– ♠ ♠ P.Jonez ♠ ♠ (@PiledriverJonez) January 21, 2020

Does Matt Hardy leave the WWE?

At this point, it’s almost a guarantee that Matt Hardy will leave the WWE. It is also certain that he is preparing for it.

IMPRESSIVE! Thank you for all the love and support from around the world.

I’m 17th in the world due to my @WWE slump and a series of # RAW TV losses.

I hope you enjoy my # WWE TV appearances. At this rate, there won’t be many more. pic.twitter.com/2OoxiLdIEh

– Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 21, 2020

Before Jeff and Matt Hardy returned to WWE, Matt created the Broken Universe on his YouTube page and Impact Wrestling helped him make it the biggest thing in wrestling.

While WWE tried to use this as Woken Matt, it never went very far outside of a collaboration with Bray Wyatt and a short tenure as a team member.

Now Matt Hardy has a new YouTube show called Free the Delete based on the fact that Broken Matt Hardy kept calling “Delete”.

There are six episodes so far, and in the end Matt Hardy should reach the end of his WWE contract.

The biggest rumor right now is that Matt Hardy could go and become the Dark Order leader in AEW. Even though WWE keeps burying Matt on Monday night, he has what it takes to get out better than ever when he leaves.