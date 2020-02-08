Does Jurnee Smollett-Bell really sing in birds of prey?

Every heroine inside Birds of prey has her own special set of powers, but Dinah Lance, also known as Black Canary (played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell), has perhaps the coolest powers of all: her voice is her secret weapon, both as a singer and as a superhero. Is Smollett-Bell really the voice behind the voice? You better believe it – that is really her singing!

The great musical moment of Black Canary comes during a scene in the nightclub where she works, owned by Ewan McGregor’s criminal / supervillain Roman Sionis, also known as Black Mask. Dinah sings a smooth, slow rendition of the famous James Brown song “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” and yes, that’s really Smollett-Bell singing in that scene. In case of doubt, the track list for the film’s soundtrack (and the song information in the movie’s final credits) mentions it as the performer of that song, not a double voice or dubbing. It is Smollett-Bell’s first major singing role on the screen, but you wouldn’t know it: she does it all and sounds like a total professional!

She is not the only member of the Birds of prey cast who also gets involved with a musical song on the screen. At a particularly memorable moment that is heavily in the trailer, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn imagines a dream series in which she replaces Marilyn Monroe in the famous 1950s song “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” Gentlemen prefer blondes. Harley sings a fragment of the song (alternately fighting with and dancing with the henchmen-converted-choir boys), and Sionis joins her briefly, singing and dancing in a hip suit. McGregor’s inclusion in the song is also a small but nice recoil: he also played in 2001’s Moulin Rouge, which famously contained the same song. The musical elements are just one of the many nice details that make Birds of prey his own special kind of movie instead of just a superhero movie.